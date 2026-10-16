Base Hit Marketing Named Best Of Lynchburg - Marketing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lynchburg local SEO agency founded by Stephen Vernon recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews.

LYNCHBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Base Hit Marketing, a local SEO agency in Lynchburg, Virginia, has been named Best of Lynchburg - Marketing in the Marketing Agencies category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition reflects a 5.0-star rating across overall reviews and the agency's belief that growth comes from consistent effort, one base hit at a time.

Founded by Stephen Vernon, Base Hit Marketing helps local businesses, agencies and marketing teams make sense of SEO so they can see what is really happening, know where their money is going and grow with confidence. Before starting the agency, Vernon worked in marketing leadership roles, and he holds the American Marketing Association's Professional Certified Marketer credential in Digital Marketing. The agency's work centers on helping businesses show up in local search and Maps results when customers are looking.

Base Hit Marketing offers month-to-month SEO with no long contracts, built around transparent reporting and plain-language explanations. Its SEO Audit includes a review of 16 months of Google Search Console performance data, a competitor keyword gap analysis, a technical site audit and Google Business Profile review, a one-hour live walkthrough of every finding and a prioritized roadmap of next steps. The agency has grown largely through word-of-mouth referrals, and Vernon's long-term goal is for every audit or project to help fund a day of giving in the community.

"Good SEO isn't magic. It's showing up and doing the work month after month, and explaining it in plain language so clients understand their own marketing," said Stephen Vernon, Founder of Base Hit Marketing. "Being named Best of Lynchburg, based on what our clients say about us, is humbling. It tells me that steady, honest work is making a difference for the businesses we serve here at home."

Base Hit Marketing works with local service companies in Lynchburg and with businesses and agencies beyond the region.

About Base Hit Marketing

Base Hit Marketing is a local SEO agency based in Lynchburg, Virginia, founded by Stephen Vernon. The agency provides month-to-month SEO and in-depth SEO audits for local businesses, agencies and marketing teams, with a focus on transparent reporting, plain-language communication and steady, measurable progress.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Stephen Vernon

Base Hit Marketing

+1 434-213-6110

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Base Hit Marketing Named Best of Lynchburg - Marketing News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 16:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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