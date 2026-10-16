Dr. Dustin York And Dr. Christian Windham Named Chiropractor Of The Year In Midwest City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Midwest City chiropractors recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.8-star rating across their overall consumer reviews.

MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Dustin York and Dr. Christian Windham, chiropractors serving patients in Midwest City, Oklahoma, have been named Chiropractor of the Year in the Chiropractors category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on their overall public consumer reviews and a 4.8-star rating. It reflects the experiences patients have shared about the care they received at Next Level Chiropractic.

Dr. York and Dr. Windham practice together at Next Level Chiropractic in Midwest City, where they offer chiropractic services and therapy. Each doctor brings 12 years of experience in practice.

"We're grateful to every patient who has trusted us with their care and taken the time to share their experience," said Dr. Dustin York. "Being named Chiropractor of the Year, based on what our patients say about us, means a great deal to Dr. Windham and me and to our whole team. It encourages us to keep listening to our patients and giving each person the attention they deserve."

"Our patients are the reason we do this work, and this recognition really belongs to them," said Dr. Christian Windham. "We're proud to keep serving Midwest City and the surrounding communities."

Next Level Chiropractic serves patients in Midwest City and the surrounding communities.

About Dr. Dustin York and Dr. Christian Windham

Dr. Dustin York and Dr. Christian Windham are chiropractors at Next Level Chiropractic in Midwest City, Oklahoma, where they offer chiropractic services and therapy. Each has 12 years of experience in practice, and together they serve patients in Midwest City and the surrounding communities.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Dustin York

Dr. Dustin York and Dr. Christian Windham

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Dr. Dustin York and Dr. Christian Windham Named Chiropractor of the Year in Midwest City News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 16:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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