SLK HANA OLA, LLC Named Home Care Agency Of The Year In Waipahu

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Waipahu home care agency recognized for a 5.0-star rating across its overall consumer reviews and its individualized approach to care at home.

WAIPAHU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SLK HANA OLA, LLC, a home care agency based in Waipahu, Hawaii, has been named Home Care Agency of the Year in the Home Health Care category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on the agency's overall public consumer reviews and a 5.0-star rating. It reflects the agency's commitment to helping clients receive compassionate, individualized care in the comfort of their own homes.

SLK HANA OLA primarily provides personal care services in clients' residences, with individualized care plans built around each client's needs. Its mission is to respectfully and compassionately meet the needs of clients and their families by listening, planning, educating and delivering individualized home healthcare. Its vision is to create and sustain a high-quality home care service that supports individuals to live as independently as possible at home.

The agency's team approach is guided by integrity, honesty and ethical behavior; dedication to empowering others and personal responsiveness; professional excellence; mutual respect, individual dignity and diversity; and teamwork and collaboration. SLK HANA OLA supports continuous learning for its caregivers so they can provide competent, efficient and compassionate service.

"Our mission is to listen to our clients and their families and plan care around what each person truly needs," said Susan King, Administrator-Owner of SLK HANA OLA, LLC. "Being named Home Care Agency of the Year, based on what our clients have shared about their experience with us, means a great deal to our caregivers and our whole team. It tells us that our focus on respect, compassion and individualized care is making a real difference for families in our community."

SLK HANA OLA, LLC is located on Awalua Street in Waipahu and is currently welcoming caregivers who want to make a difference as part of a growing team.

About SLK HANA OLA, LLC

SLK HANA OLA, LLC is a home care agency in Waipahu, Hawaii, providing personal care services in clients' residences through individualized care plans. Guided by integrity, respect and teamwork, the agency supports individuals to live as independently as possible in the comfort of their own homes.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Susan King

SLK HANA OLA, LLC

+1 808-729-8591

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SLK HANA OLA, LLC Named Home Care Agency of the Year in Waipahu News Provided By Awardy October 16, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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