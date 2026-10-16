The Machine Blue Book Launches Independent Industrial Machine Reference

The Machine Blue Book connects machine research with the work required to reach supported production.

Delta Arc's public platform connects new and used machine specifications, market evidence, standards and the complete ownership decision.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Machine Blue Book today announced the public launch of an independent research platform built to close one of the machinery industry's most persistent information gaps: the facts required to identify, compare, buy, install, operate and eventually sell a machine rarely exist in one connected place.

The new platform at TheMachineBlueBook brings together new and used machine research, model-level specifications, dated published asking-price evidence, manufacturing standards, market reports and the practical work surrounding machine ownership. That work includes inspection, financing, rigging, freight, permitting, electrical preparation, commissioning, service and resale.

Machine research has traditionally been fragmented across manufacturer catalogs, dealer listings, auction pages, standards organizations and service-provider websites. A prospective buyer may find a specification sheet without market context, an asking price without condition evidence, or a purchase quote that excludes the cost of removal, transportation, power, tooling and startup. Sellers face the inverse problem: identifying the exact configuration, supporting condition claims and estimating proceeds after fees and removal.

The Machine Blue Book was built to connect those pieces while preserving the limits of the evidence.

"A machine is not just a model number and an asking price," said Michael Davis, founder of The Machine Blue Book and Delta Arc. "It is a technical asset inside an operating system. The decision includes what the machine is, what the available market evidence actually shows, which standards apply, what it will cost to make the machine production-ready and what support exists after the purchase. MBB was built to make that full decision visible before money moves."

At launch, the site indexes 41,354 model entries and publishes a normalized open-data index covering 3,886 model groups with published asking-price evidence. Its September 2026 used CNC machine market report analyzes 10,796 qualified asking-price observations while explicitly distinguishing asking prices from completed sales, appraisals and machine-specific valuations.

The reference also explains 60 manufacturing, quality, safety and export-related standards; provides service and official-authority research across 51 state and district directories; and publishes selected guides in English, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

From an industry-agnostic system to a machinery-specific reference

The Machine Blue Book is owned and published by Delta Arc, whose industry-agnostic opportunity-intelligence framework provided the springboard for the platform.

Delta Arc's architecture is designed to resolve the exact entity being studied, retain the source and date behind a claim, distinguish observed evidence from interpretation, surface contradictory information and connect the result to an accountable decision. MBB applies that structure to machine tools and industrial equipment: manufacturer, model, year, control, configuration, specifications, price observations, applicable standards and the next ownership step become parts of one connected record rather than isolated pages.

"Delta Arc was designed to work across industries because the underlying problem repeats," Davis said. "Information is scattered, identity is inconsistent and a signal is often mistaken for a conclusion. The Machine Blue Book is the public machinery implementation of that architecture. It shows how a vertical can be mapped without hiding the sources, the uncertainty or the work that comes next."

Independent by design and open for reuse

The Machine Blue Book does not sell machinery and, under its current public independence disclosure, receives no payment merely to list, rank, describe, cite or link to manufacturers, dealers, lenders, marketplaces or service providers. Inclusion does not constitute an endorsement.

Published asking prices are presented as market evidence, not proof of a completed transaction. MBB's methodology states that model, year, control, options, condition, hours, location and removal terms can materially affect an individual machine. The platform does not apply a universal depreciation curve or turn a model-level median into an appraisal for a specific serial-numbered asset.

To support responsible reuse, MBB publishes machine-readable datasets under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. Journalists, researchers, manufacturers, distributors and software developers can download the model index and related aggregate research, provided The Machine Blue Book is credited and changes are disclosed.

Manufacturers and industry professionals are also invited to submit corrections, updated specifications, product materials and primary-source documentation. Contributions do not purchase placement or alter the site's evidence standard.

The Machine Blue Book is available at TheMachineBlueBook.

About The Machine Blue Book

The Machine Blue Book is an independent reference publication for new and used machine tools, CNC machines and industrial equipment. It connects machine specifications, dated published asking-price evidence, standards, original reports, service directories and the complete ownership decision. MBB does not sell machines and is not paid merely to list, rank or recommend an outside company. Its open datasets are available under CC BY 4.0. The Machine Blue Book is owned and published by Delta Arc, LLC.

About Delta Arc

Delta Arc builds industry-agnostic opportunity-intelligence systems that connect dated signals to known entities, test them against evidence and route the result to an accountable next action. Its work spans demand, pricing, pipeline, industrial market and probability intelligence. The Machine Blue Book is Delta Arc's public machinery-intelligence implementation.

Michael Davis

The Machine Blue Book

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The Machine Blue Book Launches Independent Industrial Machine Reference News Provided By The Machine Blue Book October 16, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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