R&M Forge And Fittings Achieves ISO 9001 Certification For Houston Facility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houston manufacturer moves from ISO 9001 compliance to formal certification, backing 40+ years of custom forgings, flanges, and fittings with audited quality.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R&M Forge and Fittings, a manufacturer of custom forgings and flanges, is now ISO 9001 certified. An accredited certification body audited the quality management system at the company's Houston facility, found it conforms to ISO 9001 requirements, and issued the certificate on September 9, 2026.R&M previously operated a quality program aligned with ISO 9001 requirements. Certification provides independent confirmation that the quality management system conforms to the standard.For customers, certification provides documented evidence to support supplier evaluations and qualification processes. It also reflects a structured approach to managing processes, evaluating performance, addressing nonconformities, and pursuing continual improvement. Individual customer qualification requirements, including questionnaires and audits, may still apply.“Custom forging requires close attention to customer drawings, material requirements, and the processes used to produce each order,” said Uvaldo Mendoza, general manager of R&M Forge and Fittings.“ISO 9001 certification confirms that an independent auditor has verified our quality management system and reinforces our commitment to meeting customer requirements.”R&M's capabilities include custom pipe flanges from 1⁄2 inch up to 250 inches in diameter, seamless rolled rings up to 250 inches outside diameter, and rough, semifinished, and finished custom forgings in materials including carbon steel, alloy steel, chromium molybdenum alloy steel, stainless steel, duplex stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum, and titanium.R&M serves customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, heat exchanger, pressure vessel, valve, fabrication, paper mill, and food service industries.About R&M Forge and FittingsR&M Forge and Fittings manufactures custom forgings and flanges and supplies fittings for industrial applications. Founded in 1983, the company is based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit rmforge.

Renee Whalen

Titan Metal Industries

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R&M Forge and Fittings Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for Houston Facility News Provided By Titan Metal Industries October 16, 2026, 16:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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