Five Women Drown In Reservoir In Andhra Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 16 (IANS) Five women drowned in a reservoir in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Gollapalli reservoir near Penukonda.

According to the police, one Gayatri (50), resident of Dargapet along with her daughter Ashwini and neighbours Pushpa, Haseena and Maheen had gone to see the reservoir.

The group of women accidentally drowned in the reservoir. Locals pulled out their bodies.

Ashwini had married recently and she along with her husband were staying in Mumbai. She had gone to her parents for Dasara holidays.

Penukonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Siva Prasad said that the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The bodies are being shifted for post-mortem examinations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the death of five women. He conveyed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister inquired with officials about the incident.

Officials said that the women had gone to visit the Gollapalli reservoir, where they slipped and fell into the water.

Local fishermen recovered their bodies. They also said that all the victims were residents of Durgapet in Penukonda mandal.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also expressed grief over this event. He has asked the District Collector to investigate the reasons behind the accident.

He said that the loss of five lives during a pleasure trip has caused profound grief.

He conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this incident.

Pawan Kalyan assured that the Telugu Desam Party-led coalition government will stand by the families of the deceased.

He directed relevant officials to review security arrangements in tourist areas and to ensure the availability of lifeguards in reservoirs and deep-water areas.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the death of five women.

He said it was extremely painful that the women, who had gone on an outing with their family members, lost their lives in such a tragic manner.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed that God grant them strength to endure the loss.

The YSRCP Chief urged the state government to extend all possible support and provide adequate financial assistance to the families of the deceased.