Gujarat: HM Amit Shah Lays Foundation For 81-Foot Shiva Statue At Temple During Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone for an 81-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva at the Varadayini Mata temple in Rupal area of Gandhinagar district, before visiting the Bahuchara Mata temple in Mansa with his family during Navratri.

According to officials, Shah offered prayers and sought blessings at the Varadayini Mata temple before laying the foundation stone for the proposed statue.

Later in the evening, on the sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, Shah visited the Bahuchara Mata temple in Mansa, where he bowed before the deity with his family, participated in the aarti and prayed for the well-being of people in the state and across the country.

The two visits were part of Shah's religious engagements in Gujarat on Friday.

Earlier in the day, he visited Jain spiritual leaders in Ahmedabad, seeking the blessings of Gachchhadhipati Acharya Nar Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj at Prerna Tirth in the Satellite area and Gachchhadhipati Uday Ratna Surishwarji Maharaj at Shri Vishwanandikar Jain Sangh in Paldi.

The foundation-laying ceremony at Rupal was among the key engagements on Shah's itinerary during his visit to the state.

The proposed statue will be located at the Shaktipeeth Shri Varadayini Mataji temple complex.

Rupal, situated about 15 km from Gandhinagar, is known for its Varadayini Mata temple and its annual Palli festival, held during Navratri.

The festival draws large numbers of devotees, with the ceremonial procession of the Palli forming its central feature. The Bahuchara Mata temple is another prominent religious site in Gujarat.

Devotees visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings, particularly during religious festivals. Amit Shah represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.