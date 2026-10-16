Nitin Nabin To Embark On Two-Day Patna Visit Tomorrow Traffic Restrictions Announced For Dussehra

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin will visit Patna on October 17 and 18 to offer prayers at Durga Puja pandals and participate in party's organisational programmes, party sources said on Friday.

According to the BJP's programme schedule, Nabin will visit the historic Dak Bungalow Chauraha Durga Puja pandal at 3 p.m. on October 17 and offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

On October 18, he is scheduled to participate in various programmes between 9 a.m. and 5:40 p.m., including organisational meetings and interactions with BJP workers.

He is also expected to visit Durga Puja pandals and pray for the welfare of the people.

The visit coincides with the festive period and is expected to include both religious engagements and party activities.

The Patna administration has announced special traffic arrangements from 3 p.m. on October 17 until 10 p.m. on October 20.

During this period, vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch between Dak Bungalow Chauraha and Kotwali.

The restrictions were announced by the district administration and police officials, including the District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police and Traffic Superintendent of Police.

Ambulances, hearses, emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying authorised passes will be exempt from the restrictions.

Entry controls, one-way arrangements and diversions will be implemented at designated locations to regulate traffic and facilitate the movement of festival crowds.

The movement of goods and passenger vehicles, including buses, trucks, tractors and light commercial vehicles such as Tata 407s, will be suspended within the Patna Municipal Corporation area during the specified festival period, according to the announced plan.

Traffic arrangements will also be modified at several key locations, including Dak Bungalow Chauraha and Kotwali, Income Tax Golambar, Bailey Road, including the area around Rajabazar flyover, Ashok Rajpath and Patna City, and New Bypass.

The movement of vehicles associated with metro construction and other infrastructure projects has also been prohibited within the municipal corporation area from October 16 to 21.