Tiranga March In Delhi: Protesters Defy Police, Reach Connaught Place

Protesters Defy Police Ban in Delhi

Workers of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on Friday carried out a Tiranga March protest in Delhi.

On joining the Tiranga March, CPI(M) MP John Brittas said that the demonstrators had reached Connaught Place (CP) despite restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police.“They have said nobody will be permitted to reach CP. We have reached here. We have reached the central part. We have defied the Delhi Police; we have defied their ban. We have upheld the Tricolour. Let them do what they can do,” Brittas said.

Mamata Banerjee Slams 'Undeclared Emergency'

Further, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the detention of CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke. Questioning Delhi Police action, Banerjee said on X, "Abhijeet Dipke has been detained for holding the Indian National Flag. Let that sink in. In Independent India, our youth are being detained for peacefully asserting their democratic rights."

Calling the action an“undeclared emergency”, she further said "a government that fears dissent is now trying to intimidate an entire generation into silence. This is the conduct of a fascist regime that cannot tolerate a voice it cannot control. Abhijeet, Ashutosh, Saurav - you represent the courage, conscience and aspirations of India's youth. You cannot silence an entire generation by suppressing its voice,” she said, adding that she stood firmly with them. WAKE UP, INDIA! The fight for democracy, freedom and the right to dissent will continue."

Delhi Police Detain Activist, Protesters

Delhi Police detained CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke from the residence of NCP-SCP spokesperson Anish Gawande. His detention comes ahead of the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. A police official informed Dipke during the arrest, stating,“We are placing you under preventive detention. Section 163 is in force in Connaught Place. You are being detained.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained around 150 demonstrators during protests and a planned "Lehra Do Tiranga" march in central Delhi, officials said unrest unfolded as protesters, joined by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers, took out a Tiranga rally outside Central Park in Connaught Place. (ANI)

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