AIADMK's EPS Accuses TN Govt Of Failing To Control Price Rise

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu government of failing to control the sharp rise in the prices of essential commodities and alleged that its lack of planning in managing Cauvery water had affected farmers and could lead to drinking water shortages in the coming months. Palaniswami, who arrived at Tiruchirappalli International Airport from Salem before departing for Chennai, addressed reporters at the airport.

He said prices of essential grocery items, including rice, sugar, tamarind and pulses, had increased by around 40 per cent in Tamil Nadu. However, the state government had taken no effective steps to control the price rise, he alleged, adding that the minister concerned had also failed to provide an appropriate response on the issue.

The price rise had severely affected poor and economically weaker sections of society, and the government's failure to take steps to curb or reduce prices was condemnable, he said.

Criticism over Cauvery Water Management

Referring to Cauvery water management and Samba cultivation in the delta districts, Palaniswami said Chief Minister Vijay had released water from the Mettur Dam for Samba cultivation, with the government announcing that water would be released for 45 days. As the 45-day period ended on Thursday, the water release had been stopped, he said.

He argued that water should be released until January to enable farmers to complete Samba cultivation. The decision to stop the release after just 45 days had prevented farmers from carrying out transplantation properly, particularly in tail-end areas where Cauvery water had not reached, he alleged.

Although water had been released for Samba cultivation, the intended objective had not been achieved, he said, adding that after the Kuruvai crop had already suffered losses, Samba cultivation was also facing the threat of being affected.

Drinking Water Shortage Feared

Palaniswami further said the water level in Mettur Dam stood at only 58 feet. He expressed concern that the available storage might not be sufficient even to meet drinking water requirements, pointing out that people in 20 districts of Tamil Nadu depended on the Cauvery for drinking water.

He questioned whether the dam would have sufficient water to meet drinking water needs through May and June next year, alleging that the government's lack of planning in releasing water had jeopardised both agricultural activities and future drinking water security.

'Failed to Safeguard Farmers' Interests'

The AIADMK leader said Chief Minister Vijay should have approached the Karnataka government to secure Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water in accordance with the Supreme Court's verdict and the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. However, the state government had failed to make the necessary efforts, he alleged, claiming that the Chief Minister had not raised even a single demand concerning the Cauvery issue when the Prime Minister visited Tamil Nadu.

Accusing the state government of failing to safeguard the interests of farmers and the public, Palaniswami said the government was not functioning in a planned manner and warned that Tamil Nadu could face serious problems over the issue. He also announced that the AIADMK general council meeting would be convened shortly. (ANI)

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