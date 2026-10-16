President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates National Paralympic Committee And Paralympians

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev has addressed the staff of the National Paralympic Committee and the paralympians on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Committee's establishment.

The text of the address was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear participants of the Paralympic movement,

I sincerely congratulate you on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

With the establishment of the National Paralympic Committee in February 1996, on the initiative of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the foundations were laid for the systematic development of the Paralympic movement in our country.

Promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle in Azerbaijan is among the priorities of state policy. Efforts to strengthen the social security of persons with disabilities and ensure the sustainable development of sports infrastructure have created favorable conditions for our Paralympians to achieve ever-greater success. It is a matter of pride that, over the years, our athletes have won numerous medals at the Paralympic Games and world and European championships. These achievements are a vivid testament to our athletes' high level of professionalism, willpower, and determination. Every medal they win not only brings joy to the Azerbaijani people but also once again demonstrates that disability is no barrier to participation in sports.

I am confident that the National Paralympic Committee will continue to be guided by the core values of the Paralympic movement – principles of determination, solidarity, equality, inclusivity, and mutual respect – making significant contributions to the permanent development of this field in our country and to raising our State Flag on international sports arenas.

Once again, I congratulate the Paralympians and everyone who has contributed to the development of this movement, and wish them new victories!" the address reads.