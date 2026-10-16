Meridian International Center Unveils Inaugural New Architects Of American Influence Cohort

Washington, DC, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who shapes American power in the world today?

Increasingly, the answer extends well beyond Washington. The technologies countries adopt, the companies they depend on, the scientific breakthroughs they embrace, the athletes and cultural figures they follow, and the relationships built by governors and business leaders are all becoming part of how U.S. influence is exercised abroad.

The 2026 cohort spans artificial intelligence, space, medicine, energy, finance, media, sports, entertainment, and state economic leadership. Its members are defining the future of critical technologies and supply chains, attracting investment and talent, building global institutions and reaching audiences that traditional diplomacy often cannot in an increasingly fragmented and competitive world.

That broader landscape is reflected in Meridian's Open Diplomacy Framework, which recognizes that diplomacy today must extend beyond government to the wider network of leaders and institutions building relationships, solving challenges, and forging connections across borders.

“The inaugural cohort reflects the breadth of American influence today. Its members are advancing critical technologies and scientific research, strengthening energy and mineral supply chains, expanding U.S. businesses and financial markets internationally, and building connections through sports, entertainment, and global media. They are joined by those shaping America's role through state leadership, infrastructure investment, commercial spaceflight, and international health innovation. Together, they illustrate how U.S. competitiveness and global partnerships are shaped by leaders across sectors, not government alone,” said The Honorable David Bohigian, CEO of Meridian International Center.

Selected from more than 200 candidates, the inaugural cohort recognizes individuals whose work is strengthening U.S. competitiveness, building international relationships and extending American influence through the networks, institutions and platforms they lead.

Business & Trade



Lisa Atherton, President & CEO, Textron Systems

Brendan Bechtel, Chairman & CEO, Bechtel

Christopher Bohn, President & CEO, CF Industries

Jane Fraser, Chair & CEO, Citi

Adena Friedman, Chair & CEO, Nasdaq

Jack Fusco, Chairman, President & CEO, Cheniere Energy

Ryan Petersen, Co-Founder & CEO, Flexport

Linda Rottenberg, Co-Founder & CEO, Endeavor

Goli Sheikholeslami, CEO, POLITICO Media Group Mike Wirth, Chairman & CEO, Chevron

Technology, Innovation & Space



Ángel Cabrera, President, Georgia Institute of Technology

Megan O'Connor, Co-Founder & CEO, Nth Cycle

Jensen Huang, Founder & CEO, NVIDIA

Dr. Reshma Kewalramani, President & CEO, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Fei-Fei Li, Founding Director, Stanford HAI; Co-Founder & CEO, World Labs

Dr. Kiran Musunuru, Physician-Scientist & Professor, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO, SpaceX Dr. Peggy Whitson, Astronaut & President, Axiom Space

Sports & Culture



Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music, YouTube

Roger Goodell, Commissioner, NFL

Michele Kang, Founder & Owner, Washington Spirit

Patrick Mahomes, NFL Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs Christopher Nolan, Filmmaker

State & Local Leadership



The Honorable Spencer Cox, Governor of Utah The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan

Cohort members pointed to the different ways their work carries American influence abroad, from global markets and energy to medicine.

"I'm honored by this recognition from the Meridian International Center,” said Jane Fraser, Chair and CEO of Citi, one of 10 business and trade leaders named to the cohort.“America's entrepreneurial spirit has always been a powerful force in the world, and for over 200 years Citi has helped turn that spirit into global opportunity, connecting capital, opening markets, and helping American businesses compete and win. As 'informal' diplomats for American enterprise, we share Meridian's commitment to building relationships and strengthening the country's economic leadership around the world.”



Others emphasized that this influence depends on cross-sector partnerships.



“Chevron operates across borders every day, building relationships, creating economic opportunity, and working with people and institutions around the world. Those relationships matter. They build trust, strengthen partnerships, and create a better understanding of America's role in the world,” shared Mike Wirth, CEO of Chevron and a member of the 2026 cohort.“Meridian's New Architects of American Influence reflects an important truth: American influence is strongest when business, government, and civil society work together to build connections and advance shared interests. I'm honored to be part of the inaugural class.”



In the life sciences, that influence reaches well beyond U.S. borders.

“The U.S. is the epicenter of innovation in science and medicine,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, who was also named to the inaugural cohort.“Leadership in biopharma translates to working across silos to bring these scientific breakthroughs and life-changing medicines to patients who are waiting.”

Profiles of the inaugural cohort are available at leadership.meridian.org.

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About Meridian International Center

Meridian is a nonpartisan center for diplomacy founded in 1960 and headquartered on a historic campus in Washington, D.C. Our mission is to empower leaders to advance the next era of diplomacy for a better future. Our programs strengthen American leadership by accelerating collaboration on shared challenges, increasing economic competitiveness, and building geopolitical resilience. We equip leaders from business, science and technology, cities and states, culture and sports with the insights, networks, and resources to navigate a complex world.

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