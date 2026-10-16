K2 Vision Has Been Recognized As The Highest-Volume Light Adjustable Lens Practice In The World

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) K2 Vision has surpassed over 5,000 Light Adjustable Lens Procedures

Seattle, WA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 Vision has performed 5,000 Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) procedures. RxSight, the company that makes the lens, has recognized K2 Vision as the highest-volume LAL practice in the world.

The Light Adjustable Lens is the first and only lens implant that can be adjusted after it is placed in the eye. Once the eye heals, patients return for a series of quick, noninvasive light treatments in the office. Each treatment fine-tunes the lens to the patient's vision. A final treatment locks in the result.

Traditional lens implants are set before surgery. The LAL gives patients a chance to see their new vision in daily life, then refine it. The goal is vision that fits how each patient works, drives, reads, and lives.

“Five thousand Light Adjustable Lens implants means thousands of patients who trusted us with their vision,” said Dr. Andrew Kopstein, founding surgeon at K2 Vision.“This lens lets us fine-tune each result after surgery, based on how a patient actually sees. That is what a custom tailored vision solution looks like.”

Dr. Kopstein has personally performed more than 60,000 lens-based procedures. He has performed more advanced refractive lens exchange (RLE) procedures than any surgeon in North America. Across the practice, K2 Vision surgeons have performed more than 150,000 lens-based procedures.

K2 Vision offers the Light Adjustable Lens at its seven convenient locations. Its offices serve patients in Seattle, Portland, the Tri-Cities, Tacoma, Olympia, Vancouver, Everett, and Scottsdale/Phoenix. Consultations are free, in person or virtually by phone or Zoom.





About K2 Vision

K2 Vision is a lens-based vision correction practice serving patients across the Pacific Northwest and Arizona. Services include EVO ICL, refractive lens exchange (RLE), and cataract surgery. Together with sister practice King LASIK, the team has performed more than 350,000 vision correction procedures. The practice brings more than 100 years of combined experience and holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 3,000 patient reviews. Learn more at myk2vision.com.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXST) is an ophthalmic medical device company based in Aliso Viejo, California. The company makes the RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system. It is the only commercially available lens implant that doctors can adjust after cataract surgery. As of April 2026, more than 300,000 Light Adjustable Lens procedures have been performed since launch. Learn more at rxsight.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Newton... (360) 635-5000 ext. 1209