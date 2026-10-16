Regulated Information: Disclosure Of A Transparency Notification From Blackrock, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulated informationNazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 16 October 2026 – 6 PM CET

Disclosure of a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

Pursuant to the Belgian act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc., dated 13 October 2026.

Notification from BlackRock, Inc.



On 14 October 2026, Fagron received a transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc. informing the Company that its shareholding has crossed the 3% disclosure threshold downwards, following the disposal of voting securities or voting rights attached to shares in Fagron, and despite the acquisition of equivalent financial instruments that are treated as voting securities.

The notification was submitted by 'a parent undertaking or a controlling person'.

According to the notification, as of 12 October 2026, BlackRock, Inc. holds:





A total of 2,015,779 voting rights attached to shares in Fagron, consisting of:







73,299 shares held through BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited;







41,249 shares held through BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited;





53 shares held through BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.;





1,173,769 shares held by BlackRock Fund Advisors;





669,283 shares held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association;





193 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited;





39,191 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and;





16,157 shares held by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC; 2,585 shares held by Aperio Group, LLC.



The total number of 2,015,779 shares corresponds to the same number of voting rights.



A total of 166,184 equivalent financial instruments (Securities Lent and Contracts for Difference) in Fagron, consisting of:





102,094 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited;





22,601 contracts held by BlackRock Advisors, LLC;



31,403 contracts held by BlackRock Financial Management, Inc;



5,875 contracts held by BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, and; 4,211 contracts held by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited.



The total number of 166,184 equivalent financial instruments corresponds to the same number of voting rights.



According to the notification, BlackRock, Inc. is the parent company of the underlying intermediate holding companies disclosed above.



Based on the total number of outstanding voting rights (73,817,024 as the applicable denominator), this shareholding of 2,181,963 voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc. represents 2.96% of the total voting rights.

The full transparency notifications from BlackRock, Inc. are available on the Fagron website via the link.



Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

...

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

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261016_Fagron transparency Blackrock