PINEYWOODS LAW Announces Silver Sponsorship Of First Annual Rough Grounds Boxing Show In Palestine, Texas

The First Annual Rough Grounds Boxing Show will take place on Saturday, October 17.

East Texas personal law firm supports local youth athletes and invites the community to attend the October 17 amateur boxing event.

GRAPELAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PINEYWOODS LAW, an East Texas personal injury law firm, is proud to announce its silver sponsorship of the first annual Rough Grounds Boxing Show, taking place on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in Palestine, Texas.Hosted by Coachella 7.6.0 Boxing Club, the family-friendly event will bring together amateur boxers from Palestine and communities across Texas for an afternoon of competition. Young athletes will have an opportunity to showcase their skills, discipline, and dedication while bringing the community together to support local boxing.“Supporting our community and the youth has been part of PINEYWOODS LAW since 2019,” said Christopher Sbrusch, founder and attorney at PINEYWOODS LAW.“Events like this take a tremendous amount of work from coaches, families, and volunteers. We're proud to do our part to support their efforts and encourage the next generation of East Texas athletes.”The Rough Grounds Boxing Show will take place at the Tucker Fire Department, located at 7660 US-79 in Palestine. Doors open at noon, with the first bout scheduled for 1 p.m. General admission is $20, and children ages 5 and under receive free admission.PINEYWOODS LAW invites East Texas residents to attend, cheer on the participating athletes, and help make the inaugural event a success.About PINEYWOODS LAWBased in Grapeland, Texas, PINEYWOODS LAW is a personal injury law firm that serves individuals and families throughout East Texas. The firm represents clients in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, premises liability, and other personal injury matters. With deep roots in East Texas, PINEYWOODS LAW is committed to providing personalized legal representation while remaining actively involved in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit pineywoodslaw.

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

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PINEYWOODS LAW Announces Silver Sponsorship of First Annual Rough Grounds Boxing Show in Palestine, Texas News Provided By Omnizant October 16, 2026, 15:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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