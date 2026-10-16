Constella Intelligence And Aquila Deep Intel Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Cyber Threat Intelligence

Constella - Aquila Partnership

The partnership combines Constella Intelligence's extensive cyber intelligence data assets with Aquila Deep Intel's regional expertise.

- Andres Andreu, CEO of ConstellaLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Constella Intelligence, a global leader in Identity Risk Intelligence, and Aquila Deep Intel, a European cybersecurity and intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to advanced cyber threat intelligence and developing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with an initial focus on French-speaking markets and ambitions for broader international expansion.Under the agreement, Aquila Deep Intel will leverage Constella's extensive intelligence datasets, investigative platforms, and APIs to deliver advanced cybersecurity and intelligence services to enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations.The partnership will also explore new opportunities at the intersection of cyber threat intelligence, artificial intelligence, and European digital sovereignty, combining real-world cyber intelligence with emerging AI technologies to accelerate the development of next-generation defensive capabilities.“Organizations need intelligence that helps them understand where they are exposed, and act before that exposure becomes an attack,” said Andres Andreu, CEO, Constella.“By combining Constella's global identity intelligence with Aquila Deep Intel's regional expertise, we can bring that capability to more organizations across French-speaking markets while exploring new ways to turn intelligence into stronger cyber defenses.”By bringing together Constella's global intelligence capabilities and Aquila Deep Intel's regional expertise and market presence, both organizations aim to strengthen the cybersecurity ecosystem, foster technological innovation, and address increasingly sophisticated digital threats.ABOUT CONSTELLA INTELLIGENCEConstella Intelligence is a global provider of Identity Risk Intelligence, helping organizations identify and mitigate risks associated with compromised identities, exposed credentials, infostealer infections, and other forms of digital exposure.ABOUT AQUILA DEEP INTELAquila Deep Intel is a European company specializing in cyber intelligence, OSINT, and advanced cybersecurity investigations, focused on delivering innovative intelligence-driven solutions to public and private sector organizations.

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Constella Intelligence and Aquila Deep Intel Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Cyber Threat Intelligence News Provided By Constella Intelligence October 16, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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