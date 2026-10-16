WWII THRILLER SET IN LONDON, SHOT IN TEXAS FOR UNDER $100K

Into Black Poster

Kate (played by Lee Eden) and Nora (played by Shavya Samala)

Millie (played by Presley Weber)

INTO BLACK turns an abandoned Texas warehouse into a London Blitz nightmare during an 11-day shoot.

- Brad Osborne

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Four women. One abandoned warehouse. A city under siege-and a killer inside. Recreating wartime London might sound like a job for a Hollywood budget, but the filmmakers behind INTO BLACK did it in Texas for under $100,000.

Shot in just 11 days in Dallas and Corsicana, the independent suspense thriller premieres November 10 on Apple TV and Prime Video. Pre-orders are available now on Apple TV.

Written and directed by Brad Osborne, INTO BLACK follows four women who take shelter during an air raid, only to discover they are trapped with a sadistic serial killer. Inspired by the real crimes of the Blackout Ripper, the film blends historical fact with fictional characters and events to imagine what happens when war becomes the perfect cover for a predator.

The production's greatest asset was also one of its biggest challenges: an abandoned industrial plant in South Dallas where Clyde Barrow, of Bonnie and Clyde fame, once worked. Its weathered interiors offered the age and decay the filmmakers needed, but portions of the deteriorating building were off-limits to cast and crew. Candlelight, carefully chosen period details, and immersive sound design helped transform the usable spaces into a London warehouse surrounded by falling bombs.

“When you can't afford to show an entire city at war, you have to make the audience feel it,” Osborne says.“Bombs falling just beyond the walls. Dust coming down from the ceiling. The unknown waiting just beyond a candle's reach. I think the limitations shaped the film-and helped make it more intimate and unsettling.”

At the center of that tension are four women from very different worlds: a nurse, a traumatized patient, a munitions factory worker, and a nightclub singer. Each brings strengths, vulnerabilities, and buried secrets to an uneasy alliance. Their struggle gives the suspense its emotional stakes.

For Osborne, whose career spans true crime television, documentaries, and independent features, INTO BLACK brings together an interest in real crimes and a love of character-driven suspense. The result is a claustrophobic period thriller in which the threat outside the warehouse is matched by the terror within.

INTO BLACK is an AMS Pictures production, executive produced by Andy Streitfeld. Osborne is available for interviews about recreating wartime London in Texas, shooting inside a deteriorating warehouse, and making a period thriller in 11 days for under $100,000. A screening link, trailer, production stills, and additional press materials are available upon request.

Marisa Thomas

AMS Pictures

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Into Black Trailer

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WWII THRILLER SET IN LONDON, SHOT IN TEXAS FOR UNDER $100K News Provided By AMS Pictures October 16, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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