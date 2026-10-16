Ink Different Tattoos Comes Home To The Twin Cities With Kingdom Ink Studio In South St. Paul

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Kingdom Ink

Partnering with South St. Paul's Kingdom Ink Studio and Owner Cesar Sanchez, Ink Different Launches Its College-Alternative Tattoo Apprenticeship in Minnesota

- Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different TattoosSOUTH ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in South St. Paul, Minnesota, in collaboration with Kingdom Ink Studio. This licensed, family-owned tattoo destination has been one of the Twin Cities area's most respected studios since 2018. Studio owner and Tattoo Artist Cesar Sanchez leads the program, specializing in black and grey portraits and realism, with a rare background in professional airbrush artistry. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to one of the Midwest's most creatively vibrant and community-driven regions, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career."Kingdom Ink has been earning its reputation in the Twin Cities since 2018, and the tagline 'Tattoo Artist Family' isn't just branding; it's how they operate every single day," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Cesar Sanchez has built a studio that's inviting, professional, and genuinely invested in every client who walks through the door. That's a perfect environment for up-and-coming tattoo artists."Kingdom Ink Studio has built its reputation on consistency, care, and a collaborative approach that matches every client to the artist best suited to bring their vision to life. Leading the apprenticeship program is Cesar Sanchez, owner of Kingdom Ink and a specialist in two of tattooing's most technically demanding disciplines: black and grey portraiture and realism. What makes him uniquely valuable as a mentor is a background that extends beyond tattooing into professional artistry.A College Alternative in the Twin CitiesInk Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Kingdom Ink Studio, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to thrive in today's competitive tattoo industry.Now Enrolling in the Twin CitiesApplications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Kingdom Ink Studio in South St. Paul. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career in one of the Midwest's most passionate and community-driven tattoo scenes, this program offers structure, rare dual-discipline mentorship, and a clear path forward.Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartistAbout Ink Different Tattoo ApprenticeshipInk Different Tattoos is reshaping what it means to pursue a career in tattooing, swapping the traditional college route for hands-on apprenticeships in working studios nationwide. Grounded in excellence, equal opportunity, and a focus on lasting career success, the company pairs aspiring Tattoo Artists with dedicated one-on-one mentors and backs every graduate with a guaranteed job offer. Its Traditional and Master Mentorship tracks have made Ink Different a leading name in professional tattoo education across the country.

Maria Zacarias

Ink Different Tattoos

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Ink Different Tattoos Comes Home to the Twin Cities with Kingdom Ink Studio in South St. Paul News Provided By Ink Different Tattoos October 16, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Retail



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