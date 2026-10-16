Bihar: Ram Pukar Sinha Withdraws From Saran Teachers' MLC Contest, Backs JD(U)'S Anand Pushkar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 16 (IANS) Independent candidate Ram Pukar Sinha has decided not to continue his bid for the Saran Teachers' constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council election and will instead support NDA candidate Anand Pushkar of the Janata Dal (United).

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) state president and MLA Alok Singh, along with two other MLAs, Madhav Anand and Rameshwar Mahto, and Ram Pukar Sinha.

Following the meeting, the RLM leaders said their decision to support Pushkar was in line with the NDA alliance's interests.

The development is expected to strengthen Pushkar's campaign in the constituency, where the JD(U) is contesting as the NDA's official candidate.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed the Saran Teachers' constituency election and agreed that Sinha would step aside in favour of Pushkar.

The three RLM MLAs Alok Singh, Madhav Anand and Rameshwar Mahto jointly said that they would work in support of the NDA candidate, stressing the importance of coordination and unity within the alliance.

On October 13, the RLM suspended Ram Pukar Sinha, its state general secretary and spokesperson, for six years over his decision to contest the Saran Teachers' constituency election against the official NDA candidate Anand Pushkar.

Sinha had filed his nomination as an independent candidate after the seat was allocated to the JD(U) under the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement. The JD(U) subsequently fielded Anand Pushkar.

Ram Pukar Sinha's nomination had drawn attention because three RLM MLAs-Madhav Anand, Alok Singh and Rameshwar Mahto-had accompanied him when he filed his nomination papers, prompting speculation about possible disciplinary action against the legislators. However, the party has not taken any such disciplinary action against the trio.

The latest decision by Ram Pukar Sinha to support Anand Pushkar marks a shift from his earlier move to contest independently and comes amid efforts by RLM leaders to maintain coordination within the NDA.