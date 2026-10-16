Farah Khan's Tika On Hand Request Goes Viral, Social Media Says 'It's Her Choice' (WATCH)

Filmmaker Farah Khan has drawn attention online after a video showed her politely asking for a traditional tika to be applied to her hand instead of her forehead. The moment prompted discussions on social media, with several users defending her choice and questioning why a personal preference had become a subject of debate.

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Khan attended an event, where a girl approached her to apply the tika as part of a traditional welcome. Rather than having it placed on her forehead, the filmmaker requested that it be applied to her hand instead.

The video was widely shared online, with some social media accounts giving the moment a communal angle. However, many commenters argued that Khan should be free to decide how she wishes to participate in a welcoming custom.

How Did Social Media React?

Several users supported Khan's decision, saying there was no need to turn a simple personal preference into a larger issue. One commenter wrote,“Its her choice. Is it that complicated to understand”.

Another said that everyone should respect her religious rights, while others described the decision as perfectly reasonable. Some comments also suggested that people were making an unnecessary issue out of an ordinary interaction.

One user used a food analogy to explain the point, asking how someone who avoids non-vegetarian food might feel if pressured to eat it at another person's gathering.

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The discussion also touched on Khan's Muslim identity, with some users referring to her religion in their reactions. However, the video itself does not establish why she preferred to have the tika applied to her hand.

Can Tika Be Applied On The Hand Instead Of The Forehead?

The tika or tilak is commonly applied to the forehead as a sign of blessing, respect, welcome or religious devotion. However, Hindu traditions also recognise the application of tilak on other parts of the body, including the hands, arms, chest and neck, depending on the practice and context.

There is no single universal rule governing every welcoming ceremony. Customs vary between communities, religious traditions and occasions. In some settings, the forehead is the customary place for a tilak, while other traditions use marks on different parts of the body.

A welcoming gesture is intended to convey respect and goodwill. Khan's request to have the tika applied to her hand instead of her forehead became the focus of online discussion, but the gesture alone does not establish her reasons or religious beliefs.

The episode has prompted a wider conversation about respecting individual preferences during cultural and religious interactions. For many commenters, the central point was straightforward: a traditional gesture need not become a controversy simply because someone requests a different way of receiving it.