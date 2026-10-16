Christie's International Real Estate New York Welcomes Nicole Palermo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manhattan townhouse specialist joins the firm with more than $700 million in career sales and a focus on luxury properties above $10 million

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christie's International Real Estate New York, a New York City-based top-ten residential brokerage, announced that Nicole Palermo has joined the firm from SERHANT. Palermo has closed more than $700 million in Manhattan townhouse, condo, co-op, and new development sales over her more than 13 years in the business.

While her work includes all types of properties, she's a townhouse specialist, particularly those in Manhattan priced above $10 million, and works throughout the Village, Tribeca, the Upper West Side, and the Upper East Side. Known for her attentive nature and discretion, Palermo advises clients on everything from pricing and Department of Buildings regulations to staging and renovations. RealTrends has consistently ranked her among the top 1% of agents nationwide, and The Real Deal has named her one of NYC's top 25 brokers for townhouses.









“Nicole is one of Manhattan's most accomplished townhouse brokers, and she has handled some of the city's most talked-about sales. Her background in art and luxury makes her a natural fit for Christie's International Real Estate, where real estate and the art world have always been connected. We're thrilled to welcome her, and I know her clients will feel right at home at our firm,” said Kevelyn Guzman, Regional Vice President at Christie's International Real Estate New York.

Palermo's recent sales include an approximately $24 million sale of the Greenwich House Music School building, and the sale of a townhouse earlier this year to an entity linked to musician Zach Bryan. Her other notable sales include Lady Gaga's former Chelsea home, the home where Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott once lived, and a Tribeca loft purchased by NBA star Mikal Bridges.

She also maintains an extensive client base in Italy and throughout Europe and sees significant opportunities to serve and strengthen those relationships through the Christie's International Real Estate global network. The brand has affiliates in Rome, Milan, Venice, Tuscany, Sardinia, the Italian Lakes region and the Italian Alps, as well as more than 50 countries and territories worldwide.

“I am thrilled to join Christie's International Real Estate New York. I have admired the brand throughout my entire career, as it is the epitome of timeless global luxury. My priority has always been to deliver an extraordinary level of service for exceptional properties, and Christie's International Real Estate is the perfect alignment,” said Palermo.

Palermo was born and raised in New York City and graduated from Fordham University. She studied art history in Rome, and before real estate, she worked for the New York Yankees, Harvard Business Review, and Bulgari. She is a member of the Columbus Citizens Foundation, a non-profit organization that celebrates Italian-American heritage, culture, and community.

The addition of Palermo further strengthens Christie's International Real Estate New York's recent recruiting momentum. Last week, the company announced the arrival of The Daniel Kramp Team and Morrel Hirsch & Advisors Tea, bringing 18 people to the firm in all.

About Christie's International Real Estate New York (christiesrealestateny.com)

Christie's International Real Estate New York is a company-owned, top-ten residential brokerage (per The Real Deal's annual brokerage rankings) based in New York City. The firm is a flagship of the Christie's International Real Estate network, a leading luxury real estate brand dedicated to marketing and selling exceptional properties worldwide. With more than 125 brokerage affiliates across more than 50 countries and territories, the brand delivers global reach, industry-leading technology, and sophisticated marketing for luxury homebuyers and sellers. Its longstanding relationship with Christie's world-renowned auction house and related businesses also creates unique opportunities to refer and sell fine art and luxury items across dozens of categories, including jewelry, timepieces, automotive, and private collections. Christie's International Real Estate operates as a distinct brand under the ownership of Compass International Holdings (NYSE:COMP).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Contact: Jesse Kent Christie's International Real Estate New York...