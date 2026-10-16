United States Recommerce Market Databook - 60+ Kpis And Forecasts By Channel, Category And Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update 9.4% CAGR Drives Market To US$91.97 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by embedding trade-in, repair, refurbishment and resale into retail operations, using store credit to drive loyalty, and investing in authentication and reverse logistics.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States recommerce market is forecast to grow by 11.2% annually to reach US$64.29 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 to 2030. By 2030, market value is projected to reach approximately US$91.97 billion, compared with US$57.80 billion in 2025.

Growth is being supported by the integration of resale, trade-in, repair, refurbishment, and outlet activities into mainstream retail operations. Consumer demand for lower-cost branded products, expanding brand-controlled resale programs, improved reverse logistics, and stronger authentication systems are also contributing to the development of the United States recommerce market.

Recommerce Becomes Part of Core Retail Operations

Major United States retailers are incorporating recommerce into inventory management, customer service, returns processing, and financial planning. Best Buy combines repair, trade-in, recycling, and outlet sales within its circular-economy activities, while Walmart Restored offers refurbished products. DICK'S Sporting Goods is working with SidelineSwap on trade-in events that return used sports equipment to the market.

Retailers are under increasing pressure to recover value from returned and pre-owned products instead of relying on markdowns or disposal. Large store networks, service desks, repair capabilities, and marketplace infrastructure provide established retailers with an advantage in collecting, grading, refurbishing, and reselling inventory at scale. Over the coming years, more products are expected to be directed into repair, certified resale, refurbishment, and outlet channels.

Brands Expand First-Party Resale Programs

Apparel, footwear, and lifestyle brands are increasingly bringing resale activity under their direct control. Zara Pre-Owned operates in the United States, Levi's SecondHand serves United States customers, and New Balance Reconsidered enables shoppers to purchase refurbished products and trade in eligible footwear.

First-party resale gives brands greater control over product grading, pricing, customer experience, and presentation. It can also support customer retention by connecting trade-in credits with future purchases. White-label resale infrastructure is expected to accelerate this trend by allowing brands to launch programs without developing a complete operating platform. Resale strategies are likely to become more closely aligned with loyalty programs, customer relationship management, and full-price merchandising.

Value-Conscious Consumers Support Market Expansion

Recommerce is becoming an established value channel for United States consumers, particularly in consumer electronics, apparel, footwear, sporting goods, and other branded categories. Apple places trade-in offers, carrier promotions, and financing within the device upgrade journey, while online marketplaces continue to report that financial practicality is a major factor behind pre-owned purchasing.

Household budget pressure, tariff uncertainty, and cautious spending on higher-value products are encouraging consumers to consider refurbished and pre-owned alternatives. Trade-in credits can also reduce the cost of replacement purchases. These purchasing patterns are expected to persist as consumers become accustomed to moving between new, refurbished, traded-in, and pre-owned products within a single retail ecosystem.

Authentication and Consumer Trust Gain Importance

Authentication, condition grading, seller controls, and dispute resolution are becoming critical competitive factors, particularly in luxury goods, sneakers, electronics, and premium-branded products. The RealReal continues to emphasize expert-led authentication, while broader attention to counterfeit goods is increasing the need for formal verification systems.

Policy interest is also rising, highlighted by the establishment of a bipartisan Recommerce Caucus in Congress. As recommerce gains visibility, platforms and brands will face greater expectations for transparent product descriptions, reliable claims handling, and consistent quality controls. Specialized operators, brand-owned programs, and marketplaces with advanced verification capabilities are well positioned to capture premium categories.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the United States recommerce market now extends beyond peer-to-peer marketplaces. The sector includes specialist platforms, retailer-operated refurbished channels, trade-in ecosystems, brand-owned resale programs, rental services, and certified pre-owned models.

Key participants include eBay in broad pre-owned commerce, The RealReal in authenticated luxury resale, and ThredUp in online apparel resale. Best Buy and Apple remain influential in electronics because their trade-in and upgrade programs retain used devices within controlled channels. Infrastructure providers are also lowering market entry barriers for brands. Treet reported that 64 brands launched resale programs on its platform in 2025.

Recent transactions and product launches indicate continued investment in scale and technology. In February 2026, eBay agreed to acquire Depop to strengthen its fashion resale position. Trove acquired Reverse. supply in April 2025, expanding its branded resale capabilities. ThredUp launched Shop Social in 2025, adding an AI-led commerce experience to product discovery.

Over the next 2-4 years, competitive advantage is expected to favor companies that combine reverse logistics, authentication, trade-in services, repair capabilities, and store credit programs. Consolidation among scaled specialists is also likely as brands and retailers seek integrated technology and operational support.

Report Coverage

The report provides a data-centric assessment of the United States recommerce market, supported by more than 40 tables, 60+ charts, and 60+ country-level KPIs. It presents historical analysis and forecasts from 2021 to 2030 across transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction value, market share, and gross merchandise value.

Coverage includes the following areas:



Retail shopping, home improvement, and other sectors

Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Home Decor & Essentials, Books, Toys & Hobbies, Automotive Parts & Accessories, and Sports & Fitness Equipment

Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), and Retailer Trade-In & Buyback Programs

Resale, rental, refurbishment, and certified pre-owned models

Website-Based Resale, App-Based Resale, and Social Media Driven Resale

Generalist Marketplaces and Vertical-Specific Platforms

Mobile vs Desktop usage across Android and iOS

Market penetration across Tier 1 Cities, Tier 2 Cities, and Tier 3 Cities

Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, Prepaid Card, Digital & Mobile Wallets, Other Digital Payments, and Cash Consumer segmentation by age, income, gender, product condition, fulfilment speed, and seller professionalization

Business Value

The report enables retailers, brands, marketplaces, investors, and technology providers to assess United States recommerce market opportunities and risks. It supports market sizing, strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, and category expansion by examining how resale, refurbishment, rental, and trade-in models are evolving.

Readers can evaluate channel performance, digital engagement, transaction behavior, payment preferences, consumer demographics, and city-level adoption. The analysis also identifies structural market shifts and emerging investment opportunities through an unbiased research methodology and proprietary analytics platform.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Key Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. United States Recommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 United States Recommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.2 United States Recommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.3 United States Recommerce - Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

2.4 United States Recommerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

3. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

3.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030

3.2 United States Recommerce Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.3 United States Recommerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3.4 United States Recommerce Other Sectors Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Categories

4.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Retail Shopping Categories, 2025

4.2 United States Recommerce Apparel and Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.3 United States Recommerce Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.4 United States Recommerce Home Appliances - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.5 United States Recommerce Home Decor & Essentials - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.6 United States Recommerce Books, Toys & Hobbies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.7 United States Recommerce Automotive Parts & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.8 United States Recommerce Sports & Fitness Equipment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

4.9 United States Recommerce Other - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Recommerce Channels

5.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Recommerce Channels, 2021-2030

5.2 United States Recommerce Consumer to Consumer (C2C) Channel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.3 United States Recommerce Business to Consumer (B2C) Channel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

5.4 United States Recommerce by Retailer Trade-In and Buyback Programs Channel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Sales Model

6.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Sales Model, 2021-2030

6.2 United States Recommerce Resale - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.3 United States Recommerce Rental - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

6.4 United States Recommerce by Refurbishment and Certified Pre-Owned - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Digital Engagement Channel

7.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Digital Engagement Channel, 2021-2030

7.2 United States Recommerce Website-Based - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.3 United States Recommerce App-Based - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

7.4 United States Recommerce by Social Media Driven - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Platform Type

8.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Platform Type, 2021-2030

8.2 United States Recommerce Generalist Marketplaces - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

8.3 United States Recommerce Vertical-Specific Marketplaces - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device

9.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Device, 2021-2030

9.2 United States Recommerce Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

9.3 United States Recommerce Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

10.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Operating System, 2021-2030

10.2 United States Recommerce iOS - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

10.3 United States Recommerce Android - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

11.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Cities, 2021-2030

11.2 United States Recommerce Tier1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.3 United States Recommerce Tier 2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

11.4 United States Recommerce Tier 3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12. United States Recommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument

12.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Payment Instrument, 2021-2030

12.2 United States Recommerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.3 United States Recommerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.4 United States Recommerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.5 United States Recommerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.6 United States Recommerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.7 United States Recommerce by Other Digital Payments - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

12.8 United States Recommerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

13. United States Recommerce by Consumer Demographics

13.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Age Group, 2025

13.2 United States Recommerce Market Share by Income Level, 2025

13.3 United States Recommerce Market Share by Gender, 2025

13.4 United States Recommerce Market Share by Product Condition, 2025

13.5 United States Recommerce Market Share by Fulfilment Speed, 2025

13.6 United States Recommerce Market Share by Seller Professionalization, 2025

14. United States Recommerce Market Revenue, 2021-2030

15. United States Recommerce Market Share by Key Revenue Segments

15.1 United States Recommerce Market Share by Key Revenue Segments, 2021-2030

15.2 United States Recommerce Market by Ad-based revenues, 2021-2030

15.3 United States Recommerce Market Revenue by Commission, 2021-2030

15.4 United States Recommerce Market Revenue by Services & Refurbishment Fees, 2021-2030

16. Further Reading

16.1 About the Publisher

16.2 Related Research

List of Tables [43]

List of Figures [62]

For more information about this report visit

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