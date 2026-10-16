Interact Software Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Intranet Packaged Solutions For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition follows Cue and Conductor launch, connecting personalised employee experiences with agentic AI

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact Software, an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform provider, has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions for the fourth consecutive year.

Interact helps enterprises reach office, frontline and distributed employees through targeted communications, trusted workplace knowledge and personalised access to tools.

“Four consecutive years as a Leader is an important milestone for Interact,” said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact Software.“Employees should be able to rely on their intranet to understand what matters, find trusted answers and get things done. Our focus is on delivering that experience at enterprise scale, while making it easier for teams to manage.”

The announcement follows the 15 September launch of Cue and Conductor.

Cue is Interact's adaptive AI intranet experience, personalising information, answers and recommended actions using employees' roles and workplace context.

Conductor is Interact's agentic AI engine for communications, HR and IT teams. It turns goals into plans, content, approvals, follow-up and measurement, with human review before it acts.

Interact was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience for Integrated Employee Workspaces 2025 Vendor Assessment. Its six G2 Fall 2026 badges cover Easiest to Use, Highest User Adoption and Most Likely to Recommend, including Enterprise recognition in each category.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Helen Poitevin, Alexandra Earl, 29 September 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Interact Software

Interact supports internal communications, employee engagement and workplace knowledge for more than 1,500 organisations. Visit interactsoftware.com

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