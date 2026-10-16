Interact Software Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Intranet Packaged Solutions For The Fourth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition follows the launch of Cue and Conductor, connecting personalized employee experiences with agentic AI for communications, HR and IT teams

NEW YORK and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact Software, an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform provider, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Intranet Packaged Solutions for the fourth consecutive year.

The announcement follows the September 15 launch of Cue and Conductor, extending Interact's platform with AI that adapts the employee experience and coordinates work for the teams managing it.

Interact helps enterprises reach office, frontline and distributed employees through targeted communications, trusted workplace knowledge and personalized access to tools. Its platform brings company news, search, employee self-service and community together, helping organizations connect people across roles, locations and working patterns.

“Four consecutive years as a Leader is a proud milestone for Interact,” said Simon Dance, CEO of Interact Software.“Employees should be able to rely on their intranet to understand what matters, find trusted answers and get things done. Our focus is on delivering that experience at enterprise scale, while making it easier for teams to manage.”

Supporting connected workforces at enterprise scale

Interact combines personalization, mobile access, integrations and governance to help organizations deliver relevant information and services across complex workforces.

For communications, HR and IT teams, this means being able to target information to the right audiences, connect employees with workplace resources and understand how people engage with the experience.

“We're pleased to see Interact recognized as a market Leader. With a global workforce spanning diverse regions and working environments, we need a partner that understands the complexity of reaching people wherever they work. Our experience with Interact, with nearly 90% of our users having engaged with Frank in the last six months, alongside winning Gold for Best Intranet and Best Use of AI in Internal Communications, shows the value of creating a digital employee experience that keeps our global workforce connected and informed.” - Mandy McDermott, Director - Internal Communications, Kent

Cue and Conductor connect employee needs with coordinated action

Cue makes the intranet adapt to each employee, personalizing what they see, know and do next based on their role, team, location, tenure and live workplace context. Through its conversational interface, employees can ask questions, find trusted answers, open relevant tools and resources, and move directly to the next action. Answers remain traceable, actions are previewed and existing permissions stay in force.

Conductor helps communications, HR and IT teams manage the employee experience from a goal, such as launching a policy, improving onboarding or cleaning up content. It builds the plan, drafts and targets content, coordinates approvals, schedules follow-up and measures completion. Teams review the plan before Conductor acts, keeping human oversight central to the process.

Together, Cue and Conductor connect a more relevant employee experience with the coordinated work required to run it.

Additional industry and customer recognition

Interact was also named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience for Integrated Employee Workspaces 2025 Vendor Assessment. The company received six G2 Fall 2026 badges: Easiest to Use, Highest User Adoption and Most Likely to Recommend, with an additional Enterprise badge in each category.

Interact was also recognized on Ragan's 2026 HR Tech Hot List at the Employee Experience Conference in Nashville.

The recognition follows new research from Interact and Ragan Communications, based on a survey of 188 communications professionals. The report, From Engagement to Impact: The New Employee Experience Mandate, examines the gap between the employee outcomes communicators want to influence and what their current data can prove. While 62% of respondents said meaningful engagement includes employees taking a desired action, only 8% connect internal communications data to employee behavior or action.

Learn more about Cue and Conductor.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Intranet Packaged Solutions, Mike Gotta, Helen Poitevin, Alexandra Earl, 29 September 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Interact Software

Interact Software is an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform for internal communications, employee engagement and workplace knowledge. It brings company news, trusted information and workplace tools together in a personalized experience for office, frontline and distributed employees. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Subway, use Interact. For more information, visit interactsoftware.com.

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