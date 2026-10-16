Bonduelle - Statement Of Availability Of 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Partnership limited by shares with a capital of 57 102 699,50 eurosHead office: La Woestyne – 59173 Renescure - France447 250 044 RCS Dunkerque

Villeneuve d'Ascq, October 16, 2026

Statement of availability of

the 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document

The Bonduelle Group announces that its 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on October 15, 2026.

This document is available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and can be consulted on the company's website ( and on the AMF website

.

It is also available at the head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d'Ascq.

A free translation into English will be available on the company's website at the latest on November 15, 2026.

The following documents have been integrated into the Universal Registration Document:



The 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report;

The management report including the Sustainability Report;

The Corporate Governance Report; The description of the stock buyback program.

Attachment

Statement of availability of 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document