Terry Stanley Reflects on a Career in Grocery Leadership in From Bagger to Boardroom

Terry Stanley examines the demands of a career in retail in From Bagger to Boardroom, tracing more than 50 years in the grocery industry.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Grocery industry leader Terry Stanley reflects on the demands of a career in retail in From Bagger to Boardroom: The Climb, the Cost, and the Lessons of a Life in Retail. The memoir follows his rise from a 15-year-old bag boy to executive leadership across a career spanning more than 50 years. Alongside the professional milestones, Stanley examines the personal costs of ambition and the experiences that changed how he understood success.Stanley's early lessons came from a teenage lawnmowing business, work in grocery stores and service in the Air Force. His path through the industry brought demanding shifts, new management responsibilities and decisions he could not fully anticipate. Stockrooms, store floors and conversations with employees became the places where he learned how responsibility changes as a person moves into leadership.From Bagger to Boardroom also considers the strain that demanding work can place on family life. Stanley examines the challenge of balancing professional responsibility with the people and commitments outside the workplace. Those reflections sit beside the promotions and achievements, giving readers an account of advancement that includes the effect a career can have on daily life and personal priorities.Written for people beginning their careers and established leaders reassessing their priorities, the memoir connects practical management lessons with questions about the life a career creates. Stanley addresses clarity, accountability, mentorship, and treating employees with dignity. His story encourages readers to consider both their long-term direction and the effect that daily choices have on the people who share the journey.Stanley's later executive responsibilities gave him a wider view of the impact a leader can have on employees, communities, and future managers. The book returns to the mentors who helped him and the obligation to pass those lessons on. His book brings together the climb and its consequences, offering a personal account of leadership measured in the people developed along the way. The book is available on Amazon.About Terry StanleyTerry Stanley has spent more than 50 years in the grocery industry. His career began at Food Lion and included a decade in senior operations roles at Lowes Foods and more than 20 years at BI-LO, where he led asset protection, loss prevention, and inventory control. His executive experience includes serving as CEO and COO of Fresh Value, Inc.Stanley holds a bachelor's degree in business and has worked to develop the next generation of retail leaders. From Bagger to Boardroom draws on his experience from frontline work through executive responsibility, with attention to community, mentorship, and the personal lessons of a long career.

Terry Stanley

Book: From Bagger to Boardroom

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Terry Stanley Reflects on a Career in Grocery Leadership in From Bagger to Boardroom News Provided By The Publishing Agency LLC October 16, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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