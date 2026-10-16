Influential Women Highlights Makenzie Musselman: Building A Foundation For Inclusive Technology Leadership

PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Technology Support, Software Development, and a Commitment to Creating Opportunities for Underrepresented CommunitiesWILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania - Makenzie Musselman is building a strong technical foundation through hands-on experience in information technology, software development, and data analytics while pursuing her Bachelor's degree in Computer and Information Systems Security/Information Assurance at King's College, with a minor in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity.That early curiosity developed into a commitment to learning. During high school, Makenzie taught herself through YouTube tutorials and online resources before expanding her knowledge through formal college coursework. She completed a full year of college credits while still in high school and graduated from Dallas Senior High School in 2025. Since enrolling at King's College, she has continued to strengthen her technical capabilities through both academic study and professional experience.In addition to her academic and professional achievements, Makenzie is actively fulfilling her goal of giving future Computer and Information Systems students a head start on their educational journey. She is accomplishing this vision step by step through King's College's Fast Forward program-an initiative she created that partners with the Young Scholars program to give high school students the opportunity to earn up to a full year of college credit before graduation, mirroring her own accelerated academic path.As an Information Technology Support Specialist at King's College, Makenzie documents and resolves technical issues for students, faculty, and alumni while also managing technology for campus events. Her responsibilities have provided practical experience working with users and addressing technology needs in a professional environment. She has also gained software development experience as an intern at Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies, where she modifies files and works with queries in both in-office and remote settings.Makenzie currently holds Microsoft and Excel certifications and has written more than a thousand lines of code, reflecting the technical skills she has developed through education, self-directed learning, and professional opportunities. Her experiences have reinforced the importance of taking initiative, embracing challenges, and continuing to learn.Makenzie attributes her progress to a strong work ethic and a genuine drive to keep learning and growing. Rather than waiting for opportunities, she believes in taking initiative and making the most of the opportunities available to her. She also recognizes the value of early access to technology coursework and remains dedicated to expanding similar support networks to help the next generation of tech leaders succeed.An important part of Makenzie's goals is creating greater opportunity for underrepresented communities in technology, particularly women and LGBTQ+ individuals. She believes authenticity is essential and wants to help foster environments where people can remain true to themselves while developing their skills and pursuing their goals.Her perspective is also shaped by her experience as a woman in STEM. Makenzie encourages young women entering the technology industry to stay true to themselves, advocate for their ideas and values, build confidence, and seek mentors and supportive communities. She believes speaking up and continuing forward are important, particularly in an industry that can still be male-dominated.Looking ahead, Makenzie hopes to build a platform that supports women and members of the LGBTQ+ community in technology, especially individuals who may not have access to the opportunities and support systems she was fortunate to receive early in her development. Through her technical growth and commitment to inclusive opportunity, she is establishing a foundation for continued contributions to the technology field.Learn More about Makenzie Musselman:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Makenzie Musselman: Building A Foundation For Inclusive Technology Leadership News Provided By Influential Women October 16, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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