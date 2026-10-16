As Nonprofits Face Rising Costs, NP Launches AI Service To Free Up Staff Time

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Developed in response to growing demand, NP AI helps nonprofits of all sizes reduce administrative work without replacing employees.

- David O'Connor, Founder and CEO of NPSOUTH BEND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As nonprofit organizations face rising operating costs, fundraising challenges and growing demand for services, a company based in the South Bend, Indiana, area is launching a new service designed to help nonprofits make better use of one of their most valuable resources: staff time.NP, a marketing and development company dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations, has announced the launch of NP AI, a new assessment service that identifies practical ways artificial intelligence and automation can reduce administrative workloads, improve efficiency and give employees more time to focus on their missions.Developed in response to growing demand from nonprofit leaders, the service was intentionally designed to be affordable and accessible to organizations of all sizes, including smaller nonprofits operating with limited budgets and staff."The demand for nonprofit services continues to rise across our communities," said David O'Connor, founder and CEO of NP, also known as Irish Dave. "At the same time, operating costs are increasing, fundraising remains challenging, and many organizations are being asked to do more with less."Rather than requiring organizations to purchase additional software or commit to ongoing subscriptions, NP AI begins by examining the technology, systems and workflows they already use.Each assessment includes a review of existing systems, an analysis of potential AI and automation opportunities, a personalized report with recommendations prioritized as Do Now, Do Next and Explore Later, and a 45-minute strategy session."We were very intentional about making this accessible," O'Connor said. "Whether a nonprofit has two employees or 200, we believe they deserve the opportunity to explore technology that could help their team. We didn't want cost or a lack of technical knowledge to prevent organizations from benefiting."Potential opportunities include streamlining donor communications, preparing board reports, supporting grant research and reporting, coordinating volunteers, creating newsletters and reducing repetitive administrative tasks.Unlike approaches focused on workforce reductions, NP AI is designed to support existing employees rather than replace them."We never want AI to replace nonprofit employees. We want to free up their time," O'Connor said. "If a development director can spend less time drafting routine emails and more time building donor relationships, or an executive director can spend less time assembling reports and more time leading their organization, that's a meaningful improvement."The assessment also considers responsibilities that should remain human-led, particularly those involving personal relationships, sensitive information and decisions requiring compassion or judgment."We're not trying to make nonprofits less human. We're trying to give them more time to be human," O'Connor added.No previous AI experience is required, and organizations are under no obligation to purchase additional services or implement the recommendations through NP.To learn more about NP AI, view a sample assessment or get started, visit /services/np-ai/ or call 574-340-1990.ABOUT NPNP is a nonprofit-focused marketing and development company based in the South Bend, Indiana, region. Founded by David O'Connor, who is originally from Ireland, the company's name comes from Neart Phobail, an Irish phrase meaning "community strength," reflecting the values behind its work. NP supports nonprofit organizations through public relations, storytelling, social media, video production, website development and strategic services.MEDIA CONTACTDavid O'Connor (Irish Dave)Founder and CEO, NP574-340-1990...

David O'Connor

NP

+1 574-340-1990

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As Nonprofits Face Rising Costs, NP Launches AI Service to Free Up Staff Time News Provided By NP October 16, 2026, 15:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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