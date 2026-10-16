'Peaceful Ramlilas, Kanwar Yatras Were Not Possible In UP During SP Govt': CM Yogi Adityanath

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government in the state, alleging that it was not possible to arrange Ramlilas and Kanwar Yatras in the state without riots and curfews, during the latter's tenure.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections (Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies) in Ghaziabad.

Addressing a gathering, CM Adityanath said: "You may have observed that during the four terms of the Samajwadi Party government, the state faced innumerable crisis concerning security, development, identity, employment for the youth, and the future of teachers."

"Under the Samajwadi Party, the state became synonymous with riots, curfews, unrest, anarchy, plunder, corruption, dilapidated roads, and a complete lack of electricity, this had become the state's defining identity. Investors stayed away out of fear," he alleged.

CM Adityanath added: "If jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan sought to establish a university, a different set of standards was applied; but when an entity attempted to establish a 'global university,' it was denied recognition."

He asserted that when the "double-engine" government of the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, it brought uniformity to these standards and ensured an equitable framework under the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Referring to the ongoing 'Shardiya Navratri' festival, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said: "I saw large-scale Ramlilas being held in many places while travelling through Ghaziabad. If the Samajwadi Party were in power, riots would have already broken out. There would have been curfews and unrest."

Highlighting that between Ghaziabad and Haridwar, 4.5 crore 'Kanwariyas' carry the holy water of River Ganga during the Hindu month of Shravan, CM Adityanath said: "There are no problems, no crisis, and no disturbances; instead, there is a festive atmosphere all around. They perform 'jalabhishek' at temples of Lord Shiva."

Maintaining that religious faith is what defines India, he said: "Everyone is free to express their faith without any discrimination. However, during the time of the Samajwadi Party, such Kanwar Yatras and Ramlilas would not have been possible. Back then, during Navratri, it was not possible to set up Durga Puja pandals, nor could any such events be organised. Under the rule of those people, there was no space for any of these."

He asserted that today the "BJP-led double-engine" government has created a remarkable synergy between heritage and development.

"The construction work of a grand corridor is underway at the Maa Shakumbari Shaktipeeth located in Saharanpur. Often devotees were concerned due to flash flood triggered by heavy water flow from the Shivalik hills. After this year we will make an elevated route there, following which people can have 'darshan' of Maa Shakambhari during any season," he said.

He also cited the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, saying that it has reduced the distance from Delhi to Meerut, thereby advancing the prospects of development there.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Narendra Modi International Airport in Jewar is another proof of the developmental works carried out by the "double-engine government".