India And Samoa Sign Mou On Project To Support Children, Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - IANS) Apia, Oct 16 (IANS) India and Samoa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the SENESE Project under the Government of India's Grant-in-Aid scheme, aimed at strengthening support for children and persons with disabilities in the Pacific Island nation.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who is on a visit to Samoa, signed the MoU with Samoa's Prime Minister La'auli Leuatea Schmidt on Friday.

“During my visit to Samoa, signed an MoU with H.E. La'auli Leuatea Schmidt, Prime Minister of Samoa, for the implementation of the SENESE Project under the Govt. of India's Grant-in-Aid scheme. The project aims to strengthen support for children and persons with disabilities through accessible infrastructure, audiology services, inclusive education, early learning and vocational training, creating greater opportunities for their development and inclusion in society,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

On Friday, Margherita met the Samoan Prime Minister in Apia and discussed further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing shared priorities, including development partnership and capacity building.

“Honoured to meet the Prime Minister of Samoa Hon. La'auli Leuatea Schmidt in Apia today. Had a warm and productive exchange on further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing our shared priorities, including development partnership, capacity building and cooperation,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

“India values its close and enduring partnership with Samoa,” he added.

Earlier, the Samoan Prime Minister and his Cabinet welcomed the MoS with a traditional 'ava ceremony'.

“Honoured to be welcomed by the Prime Minister of Samoa and his Cabinet through a traditional 'ava ceremony', reflecting Samoa's cherished values of respect, unity, friendship and hospitality. India deeply values this warm gesture and our enduring friendship with Samoa,” Margherita said in another post.

Margherita arrived in Apia on Thursday on the first leg of his three-nation visit to the Pacific Island countries.

Margherita is on an official visit to Samoa, the Cook Islands and Naoero from October 16-22.

During his visit, Margherita is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the senior leadership of the three Pacific Island countries, engage with other key stakeholders and members of the Indian community. He will also visit India-assisted development projects in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.