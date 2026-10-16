Gujarat CM Reviews Lothal Maritime Heritage Project, Stresses Timely Completion

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday reviewed the progress of the under-construction National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, with a focus on the implementation timeline and facilities planned under its first two phases.

The complex, being developed at the historic site associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation, is intended to showcase India's maritime history through museums, galleries and other visitor attractions.

One of its proposed features is what is planned to be the world's tallest Lighthouse Museum.

During his visit, Patel took stock of the ongoing construction activities and received a detailed briefing on the facilities planned under Phase I and Phase II.

Senior officials and representatives associated with the project presented details of the development work completed so far, the distinctive features of the site and the projects proposed for the next stages.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the implementation schedule and emphasised the importance of completing the project within the stipulated timeline.

The NMHC is being developed in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan,“Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (development as well as heritage).

The project aims to highlight India's maritime legacy and the historical significance of Lothal, an important archaeological site associated with the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation.

The proposed complex will include a museum dedicated to India's maritime heritage, alongside galleries and other facilities designed to present the country's seafaring history to visitors.

It is envisioned as an international tourist attraction.

Patel also held a meeting with senior government officials and project representatives during the visit, where a presentation covered the proposed facilities across both phases, progress made on construction and the planned activities for the coming stages.

Those present included Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das; Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia; Advisor to the Chief Minister S.S. Rathore; Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey; Tourism Secretary Kuldeep Arya; Science and Technology Secretary P. Bharathi; Gujarat State Electronics Mission Managing Director Neha Kumari; and District Development Officer Videh Khare.

NMHC Chief of Galleries Vasant Shinde, Range Inspector General of Police Raghavendra Vats and District Superintendent of Police Omprakash Jat were also present, along with other senior state government and administrative officials.