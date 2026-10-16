Odisha Campus Polls: Nitin Nabin Says Youth Rejected Politics Of Anarchy

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates who emerged victorious in the student union elections held across colleges and universities in Odisha, saying that this victory reflects the youth's faith in nationalism and national interest.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the victorious candidates and dedicated workers on the resounding victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the student union elections held in Odisha," Nabin said.

The BJP President also noted that the ABVP candidates' resounding victory in the campus polls in Odisha pointed to the rejection of the politics of anarchy.

"This victory reflects the unwavering faith of the youth in nationalism and national interests, rejecting the politics of spreading anarchy in the name of young people. Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the youth of India today are moving forward with a resolve to build the nation and are committed to playing an important role in realising the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," Nabin added.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has also commended the ABVP for its historic and spectacular victory in student union elections, saying that this mandate reflects the confidence and trust of Gen Z on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing confidence in ABVP, CM Majhi said, "I am confident that the organisation will uphold the ideals of knowledge, character and unity, respect the voices of all students and foster a healthy academic environment on campuses. I wish all the victorious representatives a successful tenure and a bright future as they contribute to nation-building and the vision of a Viksit Odisha."

After a gap of eight years, the campus polls were held in Odisha on October 15.

Student union elections were conducted in 337 higher education institutions (HEIs) across Odisha, with an overall voter turnout of 56 per cent.

According to the data provided, a total of 3,610 candidates emerged victorious in the elections, including 3,453 from colleges and 157 from universities.