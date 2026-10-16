Nrrs Are Global Brand Ambassadors Of Rajasthan: CM Sharma

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday described Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) as global brand ambassadors of the state's rich culture and heritage, urging them to contribute to Rajasthan's development through investment, entrepreneurship and social initiatives.

Addressing a dialogue programme with Non-Resident Rajasthanis at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, Sharma called for promoting the spirit of 'Padharo Thare Desh' (Come back to your homeland) alongside the traditional greeting 'Padharo Mhare Desh' (Welcome to our land).

He said the Rajasthan Foundation serves as an important bridge connecting the diaspora with investment opportunities and social development initiatives in the state.

During the programme, the Chief Minister announced 11 new chapters of the Rajasthan Foundation and unveiled a coffee table book titled 'Vikas Ke Sahbhagi' (Partners in Development).

Sharma said the state government was encouraging Non-Resident Rajasthanis to strengthen their cultural ties with Rajasthan and participate in its economic growth.

The government has established the Department of Domestic and Overseas Rajasthan Affairs, launched the Rajasthan Development Support Portal and introduced the NRR Policy-2025. A District NRR Cell has also been established in every district, with each cell expected to organise at least one dialogue programme annually.

The Chief Minister said Rajasthan had witnessed unprecedented infrastructure expansion under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several inter-state water agreements and projects, including the Yamuna Water Agreement, Narmada Agreement, Kishau Multipurpose Project and various water-linking initiatives, are being pursued to improve water availability.

He added that Rajasthan had progressed from meeting its own electricity requirements to supplying power to other states. To improve connectivity, nine greenfield expressways are being developed, while air connectivity is also being expanded.

Highlighting improvements in the ease of doing business, Sharma said the time limit for obtaining Consent to Operate for MSME units had been reduced from 120 days to 30 days, while the limit for large industries had been set at 60 days. The number of industries classified under the environmentally benign 'White' category had increased from 104 to 877.

Around 190 services from 18 government departments are now available through the Raj Nivesh investment portal, simplifying procedures for investors and entrepreneurs. The government is promoting industrial growth through initiatives such as the Rajasthan Industrial Park Promotion Policy-2026, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, Rajasthan MSME Policy and One District-One Product policy.

Sharma said the state offered significant investment potential in mineral resources, agricultural produce, spices, handicrafts and tourism. A greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex being developed at an estimated cost of ₹80,000 crore is expected to emerge as a major driver of economic growth. The range of products generated by the complex will also create opportunities for small and large industries.

He said Rajasthan had 472 industrial areas housing approximately 46,000 operational industrial units.

Calling upon the diaspora to invest in their home state, he said such investments would promote industrial development, generate employment and create new opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister said the government was pursuing development while preserving Rajasthan's cultural and historical legacy. A heritage tourism circuit is being developed across Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Churu, while 662 historic havelis in the Shekhawati region have been identified for preservation.

He announced that the Shekhawati Heritage Meet would be organised on December 8 to promote the region's historic havelis, cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Sharma also invited members of the Rajasthani diaspora to attend the Pravasi Rajasthani Sammelan scheduled for December 10.

Highlighting their contribution to water conservation, he said the 'Karmabhumi Se Matrubhumi' campaign had facilitated the construction of approximately 62,000 groundwater recharge and water conservation structures. During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with presidents and representatives of Rajasthan Foundation chapters from India and abroad.

Participants included Amraram Jangid from Dubai, Ravi Sharma from Melbourne, Sonveer Singh from Nairobi, Ratan Sharma from Guwahati, Ganpat Kothari from Mumbai, Shyam Rathi from Surat and Ajay Agrawal from Bhubaneswar, who joined through video conference.

Kanishk Yadav from Delhi, Kailash Jhalani from New York and Jatanlal from Kolkata also shared their views on strengthening engagement between the Rajasthani diaspora and the state. The programme highlighted the government's efforts to mobilise the global Rajasthani community as a partner in investment, cultural preservation, water conservation and the state's overall development.