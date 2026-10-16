Cantor Calls WULF, HUT, CORZ Stocks 'Generational Buys' Amid Price Target Cuts Across The Sector
|Company
|Ticker
|Previous price target
|New price target
|Implied upside
|Rating
|Hut 8
|HUT
|$180
|$151
|106.90%
|Overweight
|Riot Platforms
|RIOT
|$30
|$24
|58.90%
|Overweight
|Core Scientific
|CORZ
|$39
|$30
|109.50%
|Overweight
|TeraWulf
|WULF
|$37
|$30
|143.10%
|Overweight
|Cipher Mining
|CIFR
|$28
|$19
|96.30%
|Overweight
|CleanSpark
|CLSK
|$26
|$19
|110.90%
|Overweight
|Keel Infrastructure
|KEEL
|$4
|$4
|62.60%
|Overweight
Source: Collated from investor notes on TheFly. Implied upside is calculated from each stock's current price on Oct. 16 as of 10:20 a.m. to Cantor's revised price target.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CIFR rose to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory over the past day, while sentiment around CLSK moved to 'bullish' from the 'neutral' zone.
The Funding Backdrop
The sector's pullback has coincided with mounting concerns over the cost of funding AI infrastructure projects. CoreWeave (CRWV) shares dropped over 7.5% in morning trade on Friday, as yields on its bonds climbed above 15%.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury also briefly rose above 5.3% earlier this week, adding pressure to capital-intensive businesses.
Prior to Cantor's repricing, Morgan Stanley also cut price targets on several Bitcoin miners expanding into AI infrastructure last week, citing “evolving” credit-market conditions. However, it raised its price targets on Hut 8 to $275 from $273 and TeraWulf to $65 from $62.50, leaving both well above Cantor's revised outlook.
Read also: AI Stock Sell-Off Could Catch Bearish Investors Off Guard In 'Right Tail Risk', But Wall Street Feels Broader Market Signals Are Holding Up
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