Cantor Calls WULF, HUT, CORZ Stocks 'Generational Buys' Amid Price Target Cuts Across The Sector



Cantor Fitzgerald flagged rising interest rates and capitalization-rate pressures as key headwinds for AI infrastructure valuations.

It added that potential capital expenditure overruns and project execution risks are adding to investor concerns about the sector. Despite cutting its price targets, Cantor maintained 'Overweight' ratings on all seven stocks.

Shares of Bitcoin (BTC) miners that have expanded into AI and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure extended their declines in morning trade on Friday, with the group on track for a mostly losing week amid a broader rotation out of technology and AI-related stocks.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch added to the pressure by lowering price targets on seven AI data center stocks. However, he kept 'Overweight' ratings on all of them.

In a note to investors cited by TheFly, he said the group had sold off broadly since its June highs. He called TeraWulf (WULF), Hut 8 (HUT) and Core Scientific (CORZ) a“generational buy” that could rally 100% or more once AI funding fears ease.

HUT stock fell over 4% in morning trade, while CORZ and WULF shares dropped around 1% each. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for both CORZ and WULF improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral' over the past day. Sentiment around HUT remained in the 'bullish' zone.

Why Are AI Infrastructure Stocks Falling?

According to Cantor, rising interest rates and capitalization-rate pressures, potential capital expenditure overruns, execution risks, political uncertainty and growing opposition to data centers are weighing on the sector.

It added that investors are also increasingly concerned about the capital intensity of AI infrastructure projects and the visibility of catalysts that could support further gains.

Cipher Mining Gets The Biggest Price Target Cut

Cipher Mining (CIFR) saw the steepest reduction, with Cantor cutting its target by a third, to $19 from $28, followed by CleanSpark (CLSK) and Core Scientific. CIFR stock and CLSK shares fell over 3.5% each in morning trade.