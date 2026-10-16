JB Hunt Gets Analysts Talking Post Q3 Report: Jpmorgan Says Most Investors 'Overestimate' How Quickly Margins Can Improve
|Analyst
|Old Price Target
|New Price Target
|Stephens
|$330
|$325
|Morgan Stanley
|$200
|$195
|Evercore ISI
|$277
|$275
|UBS
|$264
|$273
|JPMorgan
|$287
|$283
|Wells Fargo
|$305
|$285
|Citi
|$254
|$263
|BofA
|$302
|$295
JB Hunt's Q3 Earnings Highlights
J.B. Hunt reported third-quarter revenue of $3.68 billion, up 20% year over year, beating the $3.58 billion estimate compiled by Fiscal AI. Net earnings edged up to $172.4 million from $170.8 million a year earlier.
The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82, up from $1.76 a year earlier, compared with analysts' estimate of $1.80, according to Fiscal AI. However, operating income increased 2% to $247.1 million, while operating margin narrowed to 6.7% from 7.9% a year earlier.
Dedicated Contract Services operating income fell 22% to $81.7 million, driven by higher driver personnel expenses, group medical claims, insurance premiums, equipment costs and new-business onboarding expenses. Final Mile Services operating income declined 76% to $1.6 million, primarily due to lower revenue and higher purchased transportation expenses.
How Retail Views JBHT
Retail sentiment surrounding JBHT on Stocktwits remained in 'Neutral' territory over the past 24 hours, amid 'High' message volumes.
JBHT shares have gained over 18% year-to-date.
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