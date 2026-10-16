JB Hunt Gets Analysts Talking Post Q3 Report: Jpmorgan Says Most Investors 'Overestimate' How Quickly Margins Can Improve



JPMorgan lowered its price target to $283 from $287, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating, while cautioning that investors may overestimate how quickly Intermodal margins can improve.

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $195 from $200 and maintained an 'Underweight' rating. JB Hunt's revenue reached $3.68 billion, exceeding Fiscal AI's $3.58 billion estimate, while net earnings edged up to $172.4 million from $170.8 million a year earlier.

JB Hunt (JBHT) shares drew investor attention on Friday after several analysts lowered their price targets following the company's third-quarter earnings, as higher operating costs and margin pressure tempered its strong revenue growth.

According to The Fly, Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $285 from $305 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating. The firm said the third-quarter cost trend was as expected, while the intermodal pricing outlook was better despite slower volume.

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock to $195 from $200 and maintained an 'Underweight' rating. According to The Fly, analyst Ravi Shanker said the third quarter laid bare cost pressures flagged at the Laguna conference a month earlier, adding that a recovery through pricing would take time and effort.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan lowered its target to $283 from $287 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating. The firm said the wide discount to truckload is still pulling through record conversion activity, but“most investors continue to overestimate how quickly JBI margins can improve.”