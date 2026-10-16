MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI-native accounts receivable platform took the top position in a new comparison of the best AR automation software of 2026, which ranked ten platforms on collections automation, cash application accuracy, ERP and CRM integrations, AP portal coverage, implementation time and DSO reporting.

New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monk, a leading AR automation software platform, announced today that it has been named the best AR automation software of 2026 by Tech Funding News in its article "Best AR automation software in 2026: 10 tools compared," published October 13, 2026.







Monk, named best accounts receivable automation software of 2026 by two publications in October.

Monk led the ten-platform comparison ahead of nine other vendors. In its closing guidance, Tech Funding News named Monk the strongest fit for invoice-to-cash teams and its answer to the question of which AR automation software is best, recommending the platform for B2B SaaS and services companies and as an add-on for enterprise finance teams that want faster results. In the publication's comparison table, Monk's standout strength is described as running "the loop from portal submission to matched cash inside a rule-checked audit trail."

How the ranking was decided

Tech Funding News scored each platform on the factors that decide whether AR automation software pays off: collections automation, cash application accuracy, ERP and CRM integrations, AP portal coverage, implementation time, DSO reporting and fit by company size, with extra weight given to the capabilities that matter most for B2B teams selling through procurement portals.

On cash application, the publication highlighted Monk's three-tier matching process, which moves from exact matches to customer-specific rules to a language-model tier that proposes matches with confidence scores, noting that 80% of payments match with no hand-off and 95% once suggested rules take effect. On collections, it pointed to Monk's email agent, Julia, and voice agent, Ryan, which work customer replies directly, with 90% of collections cases closing with zero human intervention. The review also cited Monk's submissions to more than 600 customer AP portals with daily sign-back checks, and the rule-based layer that checks every agent action before it reaches a customer or the ledger, with every step logged.

AR automation software for the full invoice-to-cash lifecycle

Monk is AI-native AR automation software built for B2B companies, covering the invoice-to-cash lifecycle in one system. The platform issues invoices, submits them to customer AP portals, runs intelligent collections conversations and applies cash, with autonomous AI agents handling invoice follow-ups and customer questions on behalf of the finance team. Monk also takes on dispute resolution and credit risk management, integrates with modern finance stacks, and its customers cut DSO by 40% on average and get back 26 hours a month.

Most teams go live in under a week, with no implementation fee and no revenue share. Monk is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified and never uses customer data to train models.

The Tech Funding News placement follows Monk's first-place position in The Next Web's October ranking of accounts receivable automation platforms, making it the second independent comparison this month to put Monk at the top of the category.

Headquartered in New York and built by a team of second-time founders and engineers from quantitative finance and large technology companies, Monk manages $2B+ in receivables for fast-growing businesses worldwide.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best AR automation software in 2026?

Tech Funding News ranked Monk first among ten AR automation software platforms in its October 2026 comparison, citing its collections automation, cash application accuracy, AP portal coverage and rule-checked audit trail.

How does AR automation software reduce DSO?

AR automation software shortens days sales outstanding by following up on every invoice without waiting on a calendar, answering customer questions and disputes as they arrive, matching incoming payments to invoices automatically, and catching invoices rejected by buyer portals before they age. Monk reports an average 40% reduction in DSO for its customers.

What should finance teams look for in AR automation software?

The comparison that ranked Monk first evaluated collections automation, cash application accuracy, ERP and CRM integrations, AP portal coverage, implementation time, DSO reporting and fit by company size.

Does Monk replace an AR team?

No. Monk's agents take on the repetitive follow-up, matching and portal work so the collections team can spend its time on the accounts and decisions that need a person.

Finance leaders can learn more about Monk's AR automation software at monk.com.

About Monk

Monk is an AI-native accounts receivable (AR) automation platform designed to streamline the entire invoice-to-cash lifecycle for B2B companies. Powered by our autonomous AI agents, Monk eliminates manual AR work for your team by handling invoice follow-ups and questions from customers on your behalf. The team also takes cash application, dispute resolution, credit risk management, and portal submissions off your plate by leveraging frontier models and seamlessly integrating with modern finance stacks to support your AR team. Monk helps customers cut DSO by 40% and get back 26 hours a month. The team includes second-time founders and engineers from D.E. Shaw, Google, Bolt, JPMorgan, and Morgan Stanley. Headquartered in New York, Monk manages billions in receivables for fast-growing businesses worldwide.

Press Inquiries

Kendall Warson

kendall [at] monk.com

4158276585

