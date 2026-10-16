Janney Opens Houston Office With Four Financial Advisors As Firm Continues Growth In Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The additions establish a significant new presence for Janney in a key market.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janney Montgomery Scott LLC has expanded its presence in Texas with the opening of a new office in Houston and the addition of four Financial Advisors collectively managing nearly $3.5 billion in client assets. The additions bring highly experienced wealth management practices to Janney and build on the firm's continued recruiting momentum in an important growth market.

The new office brings together an experienced group of wealth management professionals, including the Edwards Fitzpatrick Group, led by Financial Advisors Sean Fitzpatrick, Managing Director/Investments, and James“Jim” Edwards, Managing Director/Investments, as well as Financial Advisor Lance Murphy, Senior Vice President/Wealth Management. Joining Sean and Jim as part of the Edwards Fitzpatrick Group are Financial Advisor Christin Simon, Vice President/Investments, and Senior Registered Private Client Associate Allison Spinelli. The advisors were previously affiliated with Raymond James.

“Houston and the broader Texas market represent an important opportunity for Janney, with Sean, Jim, and Lance exemplifying the sophisticated practices we continue to attract,” said Kevin Reed, President of Janney's Private Client Group.“Their decisions to join Janney demonstrate why experienced advisors are choosing our firm: greater flexibility, personalized support, and the capabilities they need to serve complex clients and continue growing.”

“We took a very deliberate approach to choosing the right long-term partner for our practice,” said Sean Fitzpatrick.“After carefully evaluating the platforms, cultures, and capabilities available to us, Janney stood out for the combination of personal attention and sophisticated resources. Leadership is accessible, people took the time to understand our business, and that level of partnership was important to us as we considered what would be best for our team and our clients over the long term.”

The Houston opening builds on Janney's growing presence in Texas. The firm entered the state in 2025 with the opening of its Dallas office and the addition of West Haven Private Wealth. Janney has continued investing in Texas as a priority market for advisor recruiting and long-term growth, with opportunities to expand in Houston and other markets across the state.

“Texas presents tremendous opportunity for Janney, and opening an office in Houston with this group of experienced advisors gives us an outstanding foundation in the market,” said Frank Amigo, Gulf Regional Director.“They bring deep experience, strong client relationships, and established practices that align extremely well with Janney. We see significant opportunity to build on this presence and continue attracting experienced advisors across Texas.”

Advisor Profiles

Sean Fitzpatrick, Managing Director/Investments . Sean leads the Edwards Fitzpatrick Group and has more than two decades of financial services experience. He focuses on strategic financial planning and comprehensive wealth management designed around clients' long-term financial goals. A Houston native, Sean began his career with Raymond James in 2002 and earned his degree from DePaul University's College of Commerce. He holds the Wealth Management SpecialistTM designation. Sean has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor and by Barron's among its Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. During his tenure at Raymond James, Sean qualified for the firm's Chairman's Council, was recognized as a Global Top 50 advisor, and served on the Raymond James & Associates Executive Council.

James“Jim” Edwards, Managing Director/Investments. Jim leads the Edwards Fitzpatrick Group and has more than 30 years of financial services experience. He focuses on helping clients build and preserve wealth through strategic asset management and proactive investment planning. His experience spans traditional and alternative investments and the development of customized strategies for clients with complex financial needs. During his tenure at Raymond James, Jim qualified for the firm's Chairman's Council for 22 consecutive years, was recognized as a Global Top 50 advisor, and served a two-year term on the Raymond James & Associates Executive Council. Jim has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor and by Barron's among its Top 1,200 Financial Advisors. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has been active in supporting the university through philanthropic initiatives, including an emergency support fund for students facing financial hardship.

Christin Simon, Vice President/Investments. Christin has been with the Edwards Fitzpatrick Group since 2013 and works closely with clients across financial planning, investment research, portfolio analysis, and ongoing client service. She holds Series 7 and Series 66 registrations and has earned the Wealth Management SpecialistTM and Accredited Asset Management SpecialistSM designations.

Lance Murphy, Senior Vice President/Wealth Management . Lance advises high-net-worth families, business owners, and executives, combining financial planning with customized investment strategies. His experience includes senior roles with Invesco, FS Investments, Hines Securities, and Van Kampen Investments. He earned a BBA in finance from Texas Tech University and holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® designation.

About Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is a leading wealth management firm with a nearly 200-year history of helping individuals, families, businesses, and institutions pursue their financial goals. Our mission is to empower lives through financial advice, providing personalized guidance and comprehensive wealth management capabilities to help clients make informed decisions and achieve what matters most. Today, over 900 Financial Advisors serve clients across a growing national footprint, with nearly $200 billion in client assets under advisement.

Reference to any award, accolade, or third-party rating received by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC ("Janney", "the Firm") or an employee of Janney herein do not constitute a guarantee of future investment success, nor does an award, accolade, or third-party rating imply any specific level of skill or performance in relation to services provided through the Firm. The selection process for this award is based on certain criteria determined by the awarding entity, which may differ from those of other awards, and may not necessarily reflect a Financial Advisor's overall performance or individual qualifications. This recognition should not be considered as an endorsement or guarantee of any Financial Advisor. As with any financial planning or investment advice, past performance is not indicative of future results, and investors should carefully consider their personal financial goals and risk tolerance before making decisions. For more information about any awards referenced, including relevant criteria, please visit Janney.com/awards-disclosures or contact your Financial Advisor.

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