Buffalo's Lincoln Moving Marks 112 Years, From One Horse And Wagon To Residential, Commercial & Specialized Moving

Lincoln Moving & Storage of Buffalo

From One Horse and Wagon in 1914 to Residential, Commercial and Specialized Moves today, Buffalo's Lincoln Moving & Storage Celebrates 112 years of Service.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lincoln Moving & Storage of Buffalo is marking 112 years in business. What began in 1914 with one horse and wagon is now a Buffalo moving company that handles residential, commercial and specialized moves from its headquarters on Great Arrow Avenue and a second location in Rochester, and still gives back to the community it grew up in.John Palisano started the company with his six sons and a single horse and wagon.Today, Lincoln's residential movers handle house, apartment and furniture moves. Its commercial moving team moves offices and businesses and supports logistics needs. Specialized services include special event moving and junk removal, hauling and disposal. Lincoln also operates a 200,000-square-foot storage warehouse and is an Atlas Van Lines interstate agent, which supports long-distance and international moves.“Lincoln started with one horse and wagon in 1914. Over 112 years, the thing that's kept us going is showing up for our customers and for Buffalo. Giving back is part of how we've always operated.” - Steve Balcerzak, General Manager, Lincoln Moving & StorageThat commitment shows up in the community. The Lincoln Family of Businesses sponsors the check-in table at IceCycle Roswell Park, the annual indoor-cycling fundraiser at Buffalo RiverWorks. The 2026 event drew more than 1,500 riders and raised over $900,000 for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Lincoln's junk removal service also donates usable furniture and goods to the Habitat for Humanity Buffalo ReStore.Lincoln credits its people for the longevity. Four team members recently reached 25 years with the company, and driver Brian Marshall, now 18 years in, moved from helper to one of Lincoln's top-rated tractor drivers.Families and businesses across Western New York can request a free estimate at (716) 874-1380,... or lincolnmoving.About Lincoln Moving & StorageFounded in Buffalo in 1914, Lincoln Moving & Storage of Buffalo provides residential, commercial, specialized, storage, logistics, international and junk removal services from Buffalo and Rochester. Lincoln is an Atlas Van Lines interstate agent and a Certified ProMover. NYS DOT 6767 | U.S. DOT No. 125550. 155 Great Arrow Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207.Media contact: Steve Balcerzak, General Manager | (716) 874-1380 |...

Steve Balcerzak

Lincoln Moving & Storage

+1 716-874-1380

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Buffalo's Lincoln Moving Marks 112 Years, From One Horse and Wagon to Residential, Commercial & Specialized Moving News Provided By Lincoln Moving & Storage October 16, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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