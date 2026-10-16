Tribuna Adds Polish And Brazilian Portuguese In The First Wave Of A New Language Expansion

The match center on the Brazilian Portuguese version of Tribuna, with today's fixtures and stat leaders across Europe's top five leagues

With 11 languages now on the platform, fans in Brazil and Poland can follow matches, stats and transfer exclusives in their own language

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tribuna, the international sports media and tech platform, has launched Polish and Brazilian Portuguese versions of its website, available at tribuna/pl/ and tribuna/pt-br /. The launch brings the number of languages on the platform to 11.Both versions open with Tribuna's football data products: the match center with live scores and line-ups, match pages with standings and predictions, club, player and tournament pages, player statistics and transfers. The homepage in each language works as a showcase of these products, with matches from the top leagues tailored to the user's location, standings, top performers and the latest transfers. Community features are available from day one, so fans can write their own blogs, posts and threads in Polish and Portuguese.What fans get from day oneAI match predictions with win probabilities for each outcome, generated from team form, squad statistics and historical results. Their accuracy has exceeded 83% in recent months.Player rankings across Europe's top five leagues, based on more than 28 performance metrics.Automated pre-match insights: unbeaten runs, scoring streaks, defensive records and other patterns before kickoff.Full standings, fixtures and results for 800 football tournaments.Club and player pages with squad data, statistics and transfer history.Tribuna's own transfer exclusives are also being published in both new languages. The coverage went live on October 7, covering Marcos Rojo's move from Racing to Estudiantes, in Polish and Brazilian Portuguese.The new languages follow the launch of Tribuna's Arabic version and the expansion of Tribuna Fantasy, the company's in-house fantasy football game, across the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.“Opening a new language used to mean opening a new newsroom first, and that's why most of the world never got one. We turned the order around. Our data already covers 800 tournaments, so a fan in Recife or Wrocław gets the same match center, stats and transfer news as everyone else from the first day, and the rest of the platform follows from there. Poland and Brazil are the first two languages in this wave, and they won't be the last,” said Dmitriy Navosha, co-founder of Tribuna.Key facts11 languages on Tribuna after the launch (previously 9)800 football tournaments, 32,000+ teams and 664,000+ players in the statistical database30+ markets14M+ monthly usersQ&AWhat languages did Tribuna add in 2026?In October 2026, Tribuna added Polish and Brazilian Portuguese. The new versions are available at tribuna/pl/ and tribuna/pt-br/, and the platform now operates in 11 languages.What is available in the Polish and Brazilian Portuguese versions of Tribuna?Both versions include Tribuna's match center with live scores and line-ups, AI match predictions, standings, player rankings, club and player pages, transfer news and community features.Why did Tribuna choose Polish and Brazilian Portuguese?Tribuna picked the first languages of its new expansion wave based on how closely fans in each country follow football. Brazil and Poland were the first two choices.Will Tribuna launch more languages?Yes. Polish and Brazilian Portuguese are the first languages in a new wave of expansion, and more languages are planned.About TribunaTribuna is a digital sports media company founded in 2010 in Ukraine by Dmitriy Navosha and Maks Berazinski. The platform operates in 11 languages: Ukrainian, English, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Belarusian, Arabic, Polish and Brazilian Portuguese. It employs more than 250 people across editorial teams in England, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Argentina and Egypt. Its statistical database covers 800 football tournaments, over 32,000 teams and 664,000 players. Tribuna also operates a network of club-dedicated fan apps and has a combined social media reach of over 100 million users.

Iryna Chernukha

Tribuna

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Tribuna Adds Polish and Brazilian Portuguese in the First Wave of a New Language Expansion News Provided By Tribuna Trading LTD October 16, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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