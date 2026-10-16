Juniper Communities Recognized Among Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM for 2026, Ranked #12

Recognition highlights Juniper's commitment to building an exceptional workplace culture and investing in its team members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Juniper Communities has been recognized as one of the top 25 Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM by Fortune for 2026, recognizing Juniper's commitment to building an exceptional workplace culture and investing in the people who serve its communities each day. Juniper's commitment to its people and culture is reflected in its ranking, moving up from twentieth in 2021 to twelfth today.

“The Fortune list is a prestigious honor that sets the standard for workplace culture, employee satisfaction, and organizational excellence,” expressed Lynne Katzmann, Founder and CEO of Juniper Communities.“I am beyond proud of the culture and community we have built together,” she remarked in a statement to Juniper's 1,250 associates.

For Juniper Communities, the recognition reflects a longstanding focus on creating an environment where team members can grow, develop their skills, find purpose in their work, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults.

“We're constantly working to ensure our associates feel heard, valued, and empowered to navigate their career paths. Initiatives like our Juniper Future Leaders program have built incredible momentum, giving team members a clear pathway to explore leadership roles and develop their unique talents within the organization,” stated Kristin Fogle, National Director People, Juniper Communities.“At the same time, we've prioritized open, two-way dialogue through regular interactive surveys and elevated communication. By actively listening to our associates, we're fostering a culture built on trust, transparency, and engagement.”

Key takeaways from the survey responses by Juniper associates include:

.86% of new hires felt proud to work for the organization, with workplace conditions, inclusive culture, and teamwork as key strengths

.Associates consistently expressed a strong sense of pride in their work and the impact they make everyday

.Unique sense of camaraderie across the organization

.Culture of recognition and appreciation ensuring associates feel valued

Juniper also invests in expanding career opportunities for individuals with diverse professional backgrounds. Through partnerships supporting veterans transitioning from military service into civilian careers, including SkillBridge, Juniper creates pathways for veterans to bring their skills and experience into the senior living industry.

These efforts are part of Juniper's broader commitment to building a culture grounded in purpose, compassion, innovation, and respect. The organization believes strong leadership and engaged team members are essential to creating communities where older adults can build meaningful connections, maintain their independence, and live fully on their own terms.

Founded in 1988, Juniper Communities owns and operates more than 26 senior living communities across Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Its approach emphasizes the well-being, interaction, and security of those who call Juniper home, while providing team members with opportunities to contribute, grow, and lead.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Aging ServicesTM recognition adds to a series of honors Juniper and its communities have received for quality, innovation, resident experience, and workplace culture. For Juniper, the recognition underscores the connection between investing in team members and creating exceptional experiences for residents and their families.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, owns and operates senior living communities in Colorado, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas that emphasize the well-being, interaction and security of those who call Juniper home. Our approach to housing and care offers community members the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve resident care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of the communities' residents, visit .

Jeanine Genauer

The JPR Group, Public Relations & Marketing Communications

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