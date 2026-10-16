CM Yogi Adityanath Declares Public Holiday In UP On 'Maha Navami'

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday declared that the occasion of the upcoming 'Maha Navami', the ninth day of the ongoing 'Shardiya Navratri' festival, will be observed as a public holiday throughout the state.

This year 'Maha Navami' will fall on October 19.

After Chief Minister Adityanath's directive, government offices, educational institutions, and other government establishments across the state will observe a holiday.

This decision was taken to provide relief to the public and ensure participation in religious events during the festival.

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath extended greetings on the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Adi Shakti Maa Jagadamba.

“On the sixth day of Shardiya Navratri, countless salutations at the feet of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Adi Shakti Maa Jagadamba. May we pray to Maa Katyayani, bearer of the message to protect righteousness, that by her grace, all devotees may attain the courage and strength to fulfil their resolves. Jai Maa Katyayani," the Chief Minister said on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, starting from Friday, many temples in Uttar Pradesh dedicated to Goddess Durga are resonating with the 'Durga Saptashati' recitations and the worship of 'Shakti' (divine feminine power), in an effort to spread the message centered on the safety and dignity of women and girls.

Under the 'Mission Shakti' initiative, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise cultural programmes in select temples from the seventh (Saptami) to the ninth (Navami) day of Sharadiya Navratri.

These events will feature the singing of traditional devotional songs dedicated to the Goddess, alongside recitations of the 'Durga Saptashati', on the last three days of Durga Puja.

Through these events, the tradition of worshipping 'Shakti' will be upheld, while raising awareness about the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women and girls.

Speaking about the initiative, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh said that Sharadiya Navratri is a festival of faith, 'Shakti', and cultural traditions.

"Our endeavour is to ensure that these religious events serve as a catalyst for social change, fostering awareness regarding the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women and girls," he added.