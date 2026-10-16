PCCA Celebrates Compounding Pharmacy Professionals Making A Difference For Patients And Communities At Thinknext 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three U.S. pharmacists and one pharmacy technician have been recognized for their contributions to patient care, innovation, advocacy and the compounding profession.

Houston, Texas, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA is proud to recognize four pharmacy professionals whose leadership, advocacy and innovation are advancing personalized medicine and improving patient care: Robyn Crow, RPh; Ashley Barton, CPhT, FAPC; Matthew Massey, PharmD; and Madison Peach-Keen, PharmD. PCCA celebrated their achievements during ThinkNext 2026, held October 15-17 in Houston, Texas, an international seminar that brings together compounding pharmacy professionals to exchange knowledge, elevate connections and explore the future of personalized medicine.

PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD, said,“Our honorees' leadership, expertise and commitment reflect the best of compounding pharmacy. By strengthening pharmacies, supporting communities and expanding what personalized medicine can achieve, they are shaping a better future for patients and compounding professionals everywhere.”

M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year Award

Robyn Crow, RPh, of The Compounding Lab - Clarks Rx in Huber Heights, Ohio, is PCCA's 2026 M. George Webber, PhD, Compounding Pharmacist of the Year. The award, named after Dr. George Webber, a longtime professor at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy who was instrumental in the formation of PCCA in 1981, recognizes an independent compounding pharmacist who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to patient care, innovation, advocacy, leadership and advancing the profession. Crow, who earned her bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 1992, is known for an unwavering commitment to patients, personalized medicine, innovation and the compounding profession, and consistently seeks opportunities for new personalized treatments, including specialty eye drops.

Crow attends PCCA's ACT Legislative Conference each year, has invited government officials into her pharmacy and regularly participates in PCCA Public Affairs calls and industry panels. She served on PCCA's Advisory Council, and belongs to PCCA's Concierge Compounding program, an exclusive peer-to-peer networking initiative designed to connect future-focused independent compounding pharmacy leaders.

“After completing a project, meeting or event, Robyn is known for asking a simple but powerful question: 'What more can I do?'” said Bassani.“That spirit of service and willingness to keep contributing make our compounding community stronger.”

USA Compounding Technician of the Year

Ashley Barton, CPhT, FAPC, of PeoplesRx Wellness in Austin, Texas, is PCCA's 2026 USA Compounding Technician of the Year, which recognizes technicians leading within their pharmacies, supporting quality and growth strategies, pursuing continued education and actively advancing the compounding profession. A tireless advocate for technicians, patients and personalized medicine, Barton serves as Vice Chair of the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding's Technician Services Committee and sits on its Federal Regulatory Committee. She is also Technician Director on the Board of the Capitol Area Pharmacy Association's Public Advisory Committee. Her passion for compounded medications and patient care has carried her from working as a compounding technician and dabbling in marketing to now overseeing the compounding operations of a state-of-the-art central fill facility for PeoplesRx Wellness. Barton is a 2007 graduate of The University of Texas at Austin.

“What makes Ashley so deserving isn't just what she knows - it's how generously she shares her knowledge,” said PCCA Senior Director of Member Relations Erin Michael, MBA, MS, CPhT, FAPC.“She's actively involved in PCCA's Concierge Compounding program and is always available to mentor others and share new ideas. That's the kind of leadership worth celebrating: not just setting the bar high, but helping others reach it.”

L. David Sparks Advocacy Award

Matthew Massey, PharmD, of Massey Drugs in Florence and Tuscumbia, Alabama, is the recipient of the 2026 L. David Sparks Advocacy Award, awarded to a compounding industry professional at a PCCA member pharmacy whose collective work and achievements demonstrate a sustained commitment to advocating for the compounding profession. The award is named after Dave Sparks, chairman of the board of Precision Health Holdings and former PCCA CEO, who passed away in May 2026, in recognition of his leadership in preserving pharmacists' right to compound through legislation and regulatory reforms.

Massey, who earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy in 2003, is described as a dedicated, passionate advocate for pharmacy and patients who holds himself to high ethical standards. His efforts include engaging prescribing physicians and participating in industry legislative conferences, including PCCA's ACT Legislative Conference and the National Community Pharmacists Association's Congressional Pharmacy Fly-In, both hosted annually in Washington, D.C.

“Matthew shows up for pharmacy and his patients,” said Precision Health Holdings Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Lizzie Harbin.“Through his regular participation at our ACT Legislative Conference, his relationships with lawmakers across Alabama and his willingness to welcome them into his pharmacy, he demonstrates that advocacy is an ongoing commitment to patients and the profession.”

George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award

Madison Peach-Keen, PharmD, owner of Peachy-Keen Health + Wellness in Meridian, Idaho, is the recipient of the 2026 George Roentsch, RPh, New Innovator Award. The award recognizes a newer PCCA compounder who demonstrates innovation, embraces learning and education, grows a successful practice and shares compounding concepts with peers. It is named after longtime PCCA member and pharmacist George Roentsch, who passed in 2011, in recognition of his innovative contributions to the profession and generous spirit.

In just two years, Peachy-Keen Health + Wellness established a growing practice grounded in creative, collaborative approaches for educating patients, practitioners and its community. A 2014 Doctor of Pharmacy graduate of the South Carolina College of Pharmacy at the University of South Carolina, Peach-Keen turns her experiences into shared insight through PCCA's Concierge Compounding program, helping others learn, grow and strengthen their practices.

“What stands out about Madison is the way she brings her team along with her,” said PCCA Clinical Compounding Pharmacist Sebastian Denison, RPh.“She involves her staff in what she does, and there is a mutual respect between her and her team. Her energy, creativity and willingness to step outside the norm reflect the spirit of this award.”

ABOUT PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients' lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 45 years. Learn more at pccarx.com.

ABOUT PRECISION HEALTH HOLDINGS

Precision Health Holdings is the strategic holding company uniting a family of healthcare innovators, including PCCA, Eagle and Wilcrest Pharma. Guided by its vision to make personalized medicine a standard of care for patients everywhere, the company provides shared leadership, capital resources and strategic alignment that enable each business to grow, collaborate and deliver meaningful impact. Its mission is to improve and extend patients' lives by bringing innovative approaches to solve health challenges, building a stronger, more integrated enterprise that drives quality, innovation and value across the healthcare spectrum.

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PCCA Honors 2026 Award Recipients at ThinkNext

CONTACT: Kim Speairs, APR, MBA PCCA 817-729-5064...