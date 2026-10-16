Toll Brothers At Everly Community Opens In Spartanburg, South Carolina

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxury home community offers modern home designs with exceptional amenities

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Everly, a premier community located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home is now open at 7177 Myrtle Burl Way in Spartanburg, ideally situated directly across from the Carolina Country Club, just minutes from downtown Spartanburg, and approx. 30 miles from Greenville.

Toll Brothers at Everly is a master-planned community offering luxury single-family homes with modern architecture and versatile floor plans. Home shoppers can select from expansive designs ranging from approximately 2,500 to over 4,900 square feet, featuring first- or second-floor primary bedroom suites, open-concept living spaces, covered patios, and options for finished basements. Homes are situated on spacious home sites measuring over one-third acre and are priced from the upper $400,000s.









The community boasts exceptional amenities, including three resort-style clubhouses, each with a fitness center and pool, as well as pickleball and bocce ball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, and a 12-acre lake with a pier, pavilion, and beach. Located directly across from the prestigious Carolina Country Club, Toll Brothers at Everly offers convenience to downtown Spartanburg, top-rated golf courses, dining options, and highly ranked schools in Spartanburg County School District 6.

"Toll Brothers at Everly exemplifies the luxury lifestyle that Toll Brothers is known for, with modern home designs and an extraordinary selection of amenities that appeal to today's home shoppers," said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. "We are excited to bring this exceptional new community to Spartanburg and invite home shoppers to tour our professionally decorated model homes and experience everything this community has to offer."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Everly and Toll Brothers communities throughout South Carolina, visit TollBrothers.com/SC or call 866-232-1717.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)