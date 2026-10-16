Call For Entries: Burke & Herbert Bank Launches Teen Video Contest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over $20,000 to be awarded in Lights, Camera, Save!

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company (“Burke & Herbert” or“Bank”) calls for teens, ages 13 – 18, to submit entries for the 2026-27 Lights, Camera, Save! video contest. The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of wise money management and encourage other teens to engage in positive financial behavior.

“As a community bank, we are proud to support a contest that encourages teens to help their peers build stronger financial habits,” said Bank Chief Executive Officer David Boyle.“For over a decade, we have seen the impact young people can have through this contest in making financial education relatable. We encourage parents and educators to inspire students to participate and join us in preparing the next generation for a strong financial future.”

To participate, students must create a video, 30-seconds or less in length, about using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to the bank by December 1, 2026. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels.

Burke & Herbert Bank will host a regional round of judging in Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Bank will select a winner from each state to compete on the national level for one of three cash prizes, including $10,000 for first place, $5,000 for second place, and $2,500 for third place. National contestants will face off head-to-head in the first round of national judging on ABA's Instagram page which will determine which videos advance to the second round of national judging.

Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding the top regional winners in each of its six state markets with a $500 prize. The Bank also is awarding a $100 gift card to the teacher of each of the first-place regional winners.

Videos will be judged based on their quality, message, content, and the criteria set forth by the contest's official rules. To learn more about the Lights, Camera, Save! Video Contest, visit burkeandherbertbank.com/contest or email ....

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With nearly 100 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Contact: Jane Petty,...

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