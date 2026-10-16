Sheldon Peters Launches Home Services Growth Fund To Acquire And Grow Home-Service Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New fund plans to grow from five to 20 portfolio companies by end of 2027 using centralized digital marketing and government contracts

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sheldon Peters, a New Jersey real estate investor and entrepreneur, today announced the launch of Home Services Growth Fund, a new fund focused on acquiring established businesses in HVAC, plumbing, roofing, general contracting and aluminum and outdoor living.The fund currently holds five portfolio companies in the home-service trades. Peters plans to grow the portfolio to 20 companies by the end of 2027 and aims to grow the portfolio's combined annual revenue 10 to 20 times by 2032.The strategy centers on pairing owner-built trade businesses with shared resources that are often out of reach for independent operators. The fund runs centralized marketing and operations across its companies, giving each business access to digital marketing, lead generation, scheduling, purchasing and back-office support while local teams stay focused on customers and job sites."Home-service companies are the backbone of their communities, and many of the best ones have grown on referrals and hard work alone," said Peters, founder of Home Services Growth Fund. "Our job is to give them the marketing, systems and people they need to reach more customers and compete for bigger projects, while keeping the craftsmanship and local reputation that made them successful."Peters brings a background in real estate investing and business acquisition to the new fund. He has acquired nearly a dozen businesses alongside investors and has partnered with other investors on a range of deals, building experience across many industries. As an educator and coach, he has also trained students across the country in real estate investing and business acquisition.Beyond residential demand, the fund is pursuing federal, state and local government contracts as an additional growth channel. Peters sees opportunity for the portfolio companies in public-sector construction, maintenance and facility work, and plans to build the bidding, compliance and project-management capabilities needed to compete for those contracts.To support its growth plans, the fund expects to open new offices and hire across sales and operations. Peters said he intends to invest in the people and systems behind the portfolio companies rather than relying on acquisitions alone.The home-service sector remains highly fragmented, with many businesses owned by founders approaching retirement or seeking a partner to help them grow. Peters said the fund aims to offer those owners a path that preserves their company's name, team and customer relationships.For more information, visit sheldonpeters.About Sheldon PetersSheldon Peters is a New Jersey-based real estate investor and entrepreneur and the founder of Home Services Growth Fund, which acquires and grows home-service businesses, including HVAC, plumbing, roofing, general contracting and aluminum and outdoor living companies. He has acquired nearly a dozen businesses alongside investors, has partnered with other investors across a range of deals and brings experience across many industries. As an educator and coach, he has trained students across the country in investing and business acquisition. The fund currently holds five portfolio companies and supports them with centralized digital marketing and operations. Learn more at sheldonpeters.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Sheldon Peters' and Home Services Growth Fund's plans for acquisitions, portfolio growth, revenue goals, office openings, hiring and government contracting. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market and economic conditions, the availability of suitable acquisition opportunities, competition, regulatory requirements and the ability to win government contracts. Actual results may differ materially. Neither Sheldon Peters nor Home Services Growth Fund undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, including interests in Home Services Growth Fund. Any such offer will be made only by means of confidential offering documents to qualified persons in accordance with applicable law.

Sheldon Peters

Home Services Growth Fund

+1 844-945-4349

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Sheldon Peters Launches Home Services Growth Fund to Acquire and Grow Home-Service Businesses News Provided By Home Services Growth Fund October 16, 2026, 15:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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