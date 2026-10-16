NYC Courier Service Xentra Transport Launches Overnight Business Deliveries

Same-day courier adds 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. pickup and delivery across all five boroughs as NYC funds off-hour commercial deliveries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery, a same-day courier service in NYC, now runs scheduled overnight pickup and delivery between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for businesses in all five boroughs. The launch comes three weeks after New York City said it would spend $5 million in congestion pricing revenue to get commercial deliveries off the street during the busiest hours of the day.

Anyone who has tried to double-park a box truck on 34th Street at 11 a.m. knows why the city cares. A drop that should take ten minutes takes forty. Tickets pile up. Someone in the back of a restaurant stops prepping lunch to sign for a pallet that was supposed to arrive at 8.

What the city is offering

The incentives, announced by the NYC Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) on September 24 as part of its Off-Hour Deliveries program, reimburse businesses for the one-time costs that make night deliveries workable. That includes low-noise cargo handling equipment, building access changes so goods can be dropped without staff on site, and security cameras. Up to 14 businesses will share more than $500,000 in the first round, with the rest of the money paid out in a second phase.

In return, participants agree to receive off-hour deliveries for at least a year and to share their delivery data with the city. NYC DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said in the announcement that "congestion pricing is helping combat gridlock in more ways than one."

The city's own numbers show how early this still is. NYC DOT counts 27 known businesses doing off-hour deliveries today, across more than 1,120 locations. Current participants include Whole Foods Market, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Wegmans. The agency's goal is 5,000 locations by 2040, which it estimates would take 62,000 daily truck trips out of peak hours.

The catch for small businesses

One rule matters most for small shops. Applicants have to work out the new delivery schedule directly with whoever moves their goods. NYC DOT says businesses that only receive parcel deliveries from carriers like UPS, FedEx or Amazon do not qualify.

In plain terms, a cafe can't call a national parcel network and ask for a 3 a.m. drop every Tuesday and Friday. It can ask a local courier.

That is the gap Xentra Transport is built to fill. The company works directly with each receiving business to set the delivery window, the drop point and the access plan, then runs the same plan every night after that.

"Most of the businesses we talk to don't need a fleet. They need someone who shows up at 4 a.m. when they said they would, knows where the side door is, and doesn't wake up the whole block," said a spokesperson for Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery. "Daytime Manhattan traffic is the most expensive part of any delivery. Overnight, the same run takes a fraction of the time."

What an overnight run actually looks like

Before the first delivery, dispatch collects the details that make or break a night drop: which entrance to use, who holds the keys or the lockbox code, whether the building has a super on call, where goods can sit safely until morning, and any noise rules for the block. Those notes travel with every job, so a driver who has never been to the address doesn't have to figure it out in the dark.

On the night of the run, the driver checks in with dispatch, makes the drop, and the company's online portal shows the driver assignment and delivery confirmation in real time.

Overnight windows are available for recurring routes and on-demand jobs, using cargo vans or box trucks through the company's van and truck delivery service depending on load size. Xentra Transport's 24/7 dispatch assigns a driver to every job. Coverage includes Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island, plus New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The toll math

Overnight runs are also cheaper to bring into Manhattan. Under the MTA's congestion pricing toll, in effect since January 2025, small commercial vans paying with E-ZPass are charged $9 to enter the zone during peak hours and $2.25 overnight. Small trucks pay $14.40 at peak and $3.60 overnight.

For a business with one van entering the zone five weekdays a week, that is $45 in tolls at peak versus $11.25 overnight. For a small truck on the same schedule, it's $72 versus $18.

Who it's for

- Restaurants and food suppliers that want product in the walk-in before prep starts

- Retail stores receiving inventory before opening, without blocking the sidewalk during business hours

- Medical and dental offices that need supplies on the shelf before the first patient arrives

- Event and production teams loading in equipment ahead of a morning setup

"The city is paying businesses to try this. The hard part usually isn't the money. It's finding a delivery partner who will actually commit to the schedule night after night," the spokesperson said. "That's the part we take off their plate."

Getting started

Businesses planning to apply for the NYC DOT incentive can line up their transport partner first, since the program asks applicants to show how their deliveries will shift. Businesses can start with a single on-demand overnight job before moving to a recurring route.

To book an overnight delivery, call (877) 709-2711 or use the Xentra Transport booking portal.

About Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery

Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery is a courier service in NYC and a same-day freight delivery company headquartered at 240 W 40th Street in Manhattan. The company serves

Xentra Transport - Same Day Delivery

Xentra Transport LLC

+ +1 877-709-2711

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