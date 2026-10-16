A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Instructor Certification Course: New November 19-20 Dates Announced

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) / -- A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program has set its next Instructor Certification Course for November 19-20, 2026. The two-day session runs live online via Zoom, giving security and workplace-safety professionals a near-term opportunity to become certified active-shooter response instructors.

More information is available at

Certified instructors play a central role in how the A.L.I.V.E. program reaches new organizations, since businesses, schools, hospitals, and houses of worship that want in-person active-shooter training rely on a qualified, accountable instructor to lead the room. The certification course serves as the mechanism that makes that possible, and without a pipeline of trained instructors, the program's reach into these settings would stall.

Over the two days, participants work through both program content and teach-back methodology, learning to deliver classroom instruction, design scenario drills suited to real-world conditions, and manage groups whose members have varying physical abilities. The course also covers professional debriefing techniques and how to field difficult questions that come up during active-shooter training discussions.

This structure reflects approaches found across emergency-preparedness guidance generally. Federal education guidance calls for schools to train staff and practice the actions outlined in emergency plans, and separate FEMA materials describe workplace exercises built around evacuation, hiding, and last-resort response practice. A workplace-violence train-the-trainer course referenced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration similarly combines classroom instruction, simulation management, and structured debriefings, a format consistent with how the A.L.I.V.E. course is organized.​​

Graduates of the course come from varied professional backgrounds, including private security executives, school resource officers, corporate safety directors, and HR leaders, alongside retired law enforcement officers and entrepreneurs building their own workplace-violence prevention businesses. That range reflects the breadth of settings where organizations are asking for trained instructors to lead sessions.

Prospective instructors can submit the instructor certification course request form on the company's website ahead of the November session, and the team reviews each submission before following up with details on prerequisites, scheduling, and pricing for the course.

As demand for active-shooter training continues across workplaces, schools, and public venues, the certification course provides a defined path for professionals ready to lead that instruction themselves. Additional course dates are already planned into 2027, reflecting ongoing interest in the instructor pipeline.



For more information about A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program, visit

About A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training and Michael D. Julian.

Michael D. Julian is the creator of the A.L.I.V.E. active shooter survival training program and a 30-year veteran of the private security industry. As President and CEO of MPS Security & Protection, he has led executive protection details, workplace violence prevention engagements, behavioral threat assessment teams, and active shooter response training for clients across the United States.

Julian built the five-step A.L.I.V.E. method (Assess, Leave, Impede, Violence, Expose) after studying after-action reports from every major active shooter incident in the U.S. The pattern was clear: civilians needed a simple, decisive framework they could actually execute under extreme stress.

Michael D. Julian is regularly featured on FOX News, CBS, ABC, and other major industry outlets commenting on active shooter response, workplace violence prevention, executive protection, and behavioral threat assessment.

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A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Instructor Certification Course: New November 19-20 Dates Announced News Provided By Agency VISIBLE October 16, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services



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