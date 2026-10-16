No More Expensive Coaching: Free NEET, JEE Classes To 35 Govt Schools In Surguja

MENAFN - IANS) Ambikapur/Surguja (Chhattisgarh), Oct 16 (IANS) In a major initiative to provide equal opportunities to students from economically weaker backgrounds, Chhattisgarh's Surguja district is set to become the first district in the state to introduce live online coaching for NEET and JEE aspirants in government schools.

The initiative, being launched through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Fund in collaboration with the School Education Department, will provide free online coaching to students in 35 government higher secondary schools across the district.

The programme aims to ensure that financial constraints and the high fees charged by private coaching institutes do not come in the way of talented students aspiring to become doctors and engineers.

Under the initiative, live online classes will be conducted simultaneously in the selected schools, enabling students to prepare for competitive examinations without having to travel to bigger cities or spend heavily on private coaching.

Five government schools from each block have been selected for the programme, which is being seen as a significant step towards improving access to quality competitive examination preparation, particularly for students from Surguja's tribal and remote areas.

The initiative will be formally launched on October 17 by Rajesh Agrawal, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Dharmasva & Dharmik Nyas, at a programme scheduled to be held at the Ambikapur Collectorate conference hall.

Surguja, which has a considerable tribal population, has no shortage of academic talent. However, the lack of adequate resources and access to specialised coaching has often prevented meritorious students from pursuing their ambitions.

For many students from economically weaker families, preparing for NEET and JEE has remained a challenge due to the prohibitive cost of private coaching and the additional expenses involved in moving to major educational centres.

The district administration's initiative seeks to bridge this gap by bringing structured coaching facilities directly to government schools.

Surguja Collector Ajeet Vasant believes that the programme could significantly improve students' access to competitive examination guidance and help them compete with candidates who have access to expensive coaching facilities. He said that a group of students who will be selected from 35 schools would be sent to Raipur for the coaching.

If implemented effectively, the initiative could emerge as a model for other districts in Chhattisgarh, particularly those with large tribal and economically disadvantaged populations.