Telangana Govt To Prepare Draft Rohit Vemula Bill In Three Months

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS) The draft of the Rohit Vemula Telangana Bill to prevent caste discrimination in institutions of higher education in Telangana will be prepared within three months.

Rohit Vemula Telangana (Prevention of Identity Based Discrimination in Higher Education) Bill, 2026.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed officials to draft a comprehensive law aimed at protecting the rights of students in universities and higher educational institutions, ensuring an environment free from discrimination based on caste or social background.

The second meeting of the Senior Civil Servants Committee regarding the Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill took place on Friday at the Telangana Secretariat, chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The meeting featured extensive discussions on the approach to be adopted for drafting the proposed bill, the composition of the committee, legal aspects, and the process for consulting with various sections of society.

He directed that the 'Rohith Vemula Telangana Bill' be prepared and submitted to the Senior Civil Servants Committee within three months.

He emphasised that every stage-from the formation of the committee to consultations with various stakeholders-must be completed within the stipulated timeframe, with no room for delays.

He suggested that the Scheduled Castes Development Department (SCDD) should lead the process of drafting the 'Rohith Vemula Bill.' He emphasised that relevant departments and organisations should be represented on the committee, and that the Law Department must also be included.

He further advised exploring the involvement of the Education Department, the Home Department, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and other such bodies.

He also called for a comprehensive consultation process involving various sections of society. He suggested creating a list of stakeholders-including students, faculty, legal experts, civil society organisations, education sector specialists, and other relevant parties-with whom discussions should be held.

He stated that the draft should be prepared by taking into account the issues faced by students on the ground, instances of discrimination within higher educational institutions, and the challenges involved in enforcing such a law.

It was discussed during the meeting that the expertise of NALSAR University of Law should be sought for the legal and technical aspects required for the Rohith Vemula Bill. It was decided to leverage the university's expertise and, incorporating inputs from relevant departments and experts, take steps toward preparing a comprehensive draft.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman Kumar, Special Chief Secretary Sabyasachi Ghosh, senior IPS officer Devendra Singh Chauhan, IAS officers Yogita Rana and Vijayendra Boyi, and advocate Disha Wadekar, among others.

The Congress in the 2023 state Assembly elections had promised the Rohit Vemula Act.

Last year, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had urged the Telangana government to enact the Rohit Vemula Act.

Rohit Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit research scholar of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, alleging caste discrimination by the university authorities, who suspended his PhD degree and cancelled his stipend following an alleged dispute with ABVP members.

Rohit's death had sparked massive protests on campuses across the country over caste discrimination in educational institutions.

Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Hyderabad University, had promised that if voted to power, the Congress would bring the Rohit Vemula Act.