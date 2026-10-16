KWIN City: Minister Patil Sets Feb-March Target, Directs To Fast-Track

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Friday directed officials to accelerate work on the state's ambitious KWIN City project, setting a target of achieving significant progress by February-March next year and expediting plot allotments to investors.

Minister Orders Work on War Footing

Chairing a review meeting with officials at Khanija Bhavan in Bengaluru, Patil instructed the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to immediately take up the required works on a war footing and ensure round-the-clock operations wherever necessary. He also directed officials to submit progress reports every 15 days to monitor the project's implementation.

Dedicated On-Site Team Mandated

Patil said a dedicated team should be constituted within the Industries Department to ensure timely execution, with team members working from the project site. He stressed that issues relating to land acquisition, access roads, drainage and other infrastructure requirements should be resolved promptly to avoid delays.

"KWIN City has been a dream project of the State Government. To ensure its timely implementation, the Industries Department must constitute a dedicated team, with all its members working from the project site," Patil said.

Focus on International Standards and Infrastructure

The minister emphasised that the project must be developed to meet international standards, considering the range of investors and institutions expected to establish facilities there. Global companies, universities, law schools, research organisations, hospitals, innovation centres, start-ups and institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) are among those expected to invest in the proposed city.

He directed officials to coordinate closely with the agency responsible for designing the project to ensure that the infrastructure and facilities meet the requirements of prospective investors.

Patil said investors coming to KWIN City should have access to high-quality accommodation, a common facility centre, a sports complex, parks, electricity connections, access roads and other essential infrastructure. He said officials must ensure that these facilities are developed in line with the expectations of global companies and institutions. If required, an additional Chief Engineer's post would be created to expedite infrastructure development, he added.

Accommodating Diverse Investor Needs

The minister also instructed KIADB to prepare for different investment and construction models, as prospective investors could have varying requirements. While some may prefer to construct their own buildings, others could opt for a build-to-suit model or enter into agreements with construction companies before submitting their applications. KIADB must be equipped to accommodate these arrangements and ensure that the process of allotting plots proceeds without unnecessary delays, Patil said.

Investment Target Set at ₹50,000 Crore

Patil set a target of achieving the maximum possible progress within the next five months and urged officials to work collectively to attract investments worth ₹50,000 crore to KWIN City. He stressed that officials must clearly communicate the project's distinctive advantages to prospective investors and ensure that plots are allotted promptly once the necessary requirements are met.

Warning against delays, Patil said investors could choose other destinations if the project failed to progress within the expected timelines. He also called for work on the second phase of KWIN City to begin at the earliest.

Fortnightly Reviews for Accountability

The minister said the fortnightly review mechanism would help identify bottlenecks, improve coordination among departments and ensure accountability in executing the project. (ANI)

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